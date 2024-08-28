High Growth Tech Stocks to Watch in South Korea August 2024

The South Korean market has remained flat over the past 12 months, with the Utilities sector gaining 11% in the last week and earnings forecasted to grow by 29% annually. In this context, identifying high growth tech stocks becomes crucial as they can offer significant opportunities for investors looking to capitalize on potential market shifts.

Top 10 High Growth Tech Companies In South Korea

Name Revenue Growth Earnings Growth Growth Rating Seojin SystemLtd 33.61% 52.05% ★★★★★★ IMLtd 20.76% 106.30% ★★★★★★ Bioneer 23.53% 97.58% ★★★★★★ FLITTO 32.07% 100.38% ★★★★★★ ALTEOGEN 64.22% 99.46% ★★★★★★ NEXON Games 31.70% 66.31% ★★★★★★ Devsisters 26.11% 65.92% ★★★★★★ AmosenseLtd 24.29% 55.45% ★★★★★★ Park Systems 23.49% 35.59% ★★★★★★ UTI 103.56% 122.67% ★★★★★★

We're going to check out a few of the best picks from our screener tool.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: YG Entertainment Inc. operates as an entertainment company in South Korea, Japan, and internationally with a market cap of ₩643.58 billion.

Operations: YG Entertainment Inc. generates revenue primarily through music production, artist management, and concert promotion in South Korea, Japan, and internationally. The company's net profit margin has shown a trend of [specific percentage]% over the recent periods.

YG Entertainment's revenue growth is anticipated at 17.3% per year, outpacing the South Korean market's 10.6%. Despite a recent net profit margin drop to 3.1% from last year's 13.2%, earnings are forecasted to grow significantly by 58.7% annually over the next three years, surpassing the market average of 28.9%. The company reported a notable one-off gain of ₩11.9B in its latest financial results, impacting overall earnings quality for the past year ending June 30, 2024.

KOSDAQ:A122870 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: ALTEOGEN Inc., a biotechnology company, specializes in developing long-acting biobetters, proprietary antibody-drug conjugates, and antibody biosimilars, with a market cap of ₩16.95 billion.

Operations: ALTEOGEN generates revenue primarily from its biotechnology segment, amounting to ₩90.79 million. The company's focus areas include long-acting biobetters, proprietary antibody-drug conjugates, and antibody biosimilars.

ALTEOGEN's revenue is projected to grow at an impressive 64.2% annually, significantly outpacing the South Korean market's average of 10.6%. The company recently received MFDS approval for Tergase®, a recombinant hyaluronidase with over 99% purity, which enhances its competitive edge in various medical applications. Despite past shareholder dilution, earnings are forecasted to surge by 99.5% per year, driven by innovative products and robust R&D investments totaling ₩12B annually.

KOSDAQ:A196170 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: HYBE Co., Ltd. engages in music production, publishing, and artist development and management businesses with a market cap of ₩7.58 trillion.

Operations: HYBE generates revenue through music production, publishing, and artist development and management, with significant contributions from its Label (₩1.28 trillion) and Solution (₩1.24 trillion) segments. The Platform segment also adds ₩361.12 billion to the company's revenue stream.

HYBE's earnings growth of 21.6% in the past year outpaced the Entertainment industry's 12.6%, with future earnings projected to rise by 42.5% annually, surpassing South Korea's market average of 28.9%. The company's revenue is forecasted to grow at a solid 14% per year, driven by robust R&D investments totaling ₩12B annually and significant contributions from its diversified entertainment segments. Recently, HYBE announced a share repurchase program for up to 150,000 shares aimed at stabilizing stock prices, reflecting confidence in their financial health and strategic direction.

KOSE:A352820 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Aug 2024

Key Takeaways

