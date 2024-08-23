High Growth Tech Stocks to Watch in August 2024

In the last week, the United States market has been flat, but it has risen 25% over the past 12 months and earnings are expected to grow by 15% per annum in the next few years. In this favorable environment, identifying high growth tech stocks that align with these trends can offer significant opportunities for investors.

Top 10 High Growth Tech Companies In The United States

Name Revenue Growth Earnings Growth Growth Rating Sarepta Therapeutics 24.22% 44.94% ★★★★★★ TG Therapeutics 28.62% 43.05% ★★★★★★ Ardelyx 27.44% 65.50% ★★★★★★ Super Micro Computer 20.76% 28.05% ★★★★★★ Iris Energy 70.63% 125.09% ★★★★★★ G1 Therapeutics 24.26% 51.62% ★★★★★★ Invivyd 42.85% 71.50% ★★★★★★ Amicus Therapeutics 20.45% 61.85% ★★★★★★ Seagen 22.57% 71.80% ★★★★★★ ImmunoGen 26.00% 45.85% ★★★★★★

Here we highlight a subset of our preferred stocks from the screener.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations across various regions including Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific with a market cap of $3.46 billion.

Operations: Cellebrite DI Ltd. generates revenue primarily from its Internet Software & Services segment, which accounted for $346.76 million. The company focuses on developing solutions for legally sanctioned investigations across multiple regions globally.

Cellebrite DI, known for its AI-driven Case-to-Closure platform, reported Q2 2024 revenue of $95.71 million, a 24.85% increase from $76.68 million the previous year. Despite a net loss reduction to $23.81 million from $32.35 million, the company forecasts annual revenue growth of 14.7%, outpacing the US market's 8.8%. Cellebrite's R&D expenses are substantial at approximately 25% of revenue, reflecting its commitment to innovation in digital forensics and cybersecurity solutions for high-profile clients like U.S federal agencies which generated around 19% of its annual recurring revenue in public sector last year.

NasdaqGS:CLBT Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing medicines for underserved patients with rare diseases and cancer, with a market cap of $2.93 billion.

Operations: SpringWorks Therapeutics focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for rare diseases and cancer. The company operates in the biopharmaceutical sector, aiming to address unmet medical needs.

SpringWorks Therapeutics reported Q2 2024 revenue of $59.73 million, reflecting a strong year-over-year growth trajectory. Despite a net loss reduction to $39.92 million from $77.93 million, the company is investing heavily in R&D, with expenses accounting for approximately 42.9% of revenue, underscoring its commitment to innovation in rare disease treatments like mirdametinib for NF1-PN. The forecasted annual earnings growth rate of 71.24% and expected revenue increase of 42.9% per year highlight its potential in the biotech sector despite recent shareholder dilution.

NasdaqGS:SWTX Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: HubSpot, Inc., along with its subsidiaries, offers a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses across the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific with a market cap of $25.43 billion.

Operations: HubSpot generates revenue primarily from its cloud-based CRM platform, with Internet Software & Services contributing $2.39 billion. The company operates across multiple regions, including the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific.

HubSpot's Q2 2024 revenue increased to $637.23 million, a notable rise from $529.14 million the previous year, with net loss narrowing significantly to $14.44 million from $111.8 million. The company’s R&D expenses reflect its commitment to innovation, accounting for 20% of revenue in the recent quarter, driving advancements in its CRM solutions and SaaS offerings. Revenue is projected to grow at 14.9% annually, outpacing the US market average of 8.8%, highlighting strong future prospects despite past shareholder dilution concerns and recent M&A speculations involving Alphabet Inc., which caused fluctuations in stock value.

NYSE:HUBS Revenue and Expenses Breakdown as at Aug 2024

