High Growth Tech Stocks To Watch In September 2024

In the last week, the market has been flat, yet it is up 23% over the past year with earnings expected to grow by 15% per annum over the next few years. In this environment, identifying high-growth tech stocks that can capitalize on these favorable conditions becomes crucial for investors looking to maximize their returns.

Top 10 High Growth Tech Companies In The United States

Name Revenue Growth Earnings Growth Growth Rating TG Therapeutics 28.62% 43.05% ★★★★★★ Sarepta Therapeutics 24.22% 44.94% ★★★★★★ Super Micro Computer 20.62% 27.13% ★★★★★★ Ardelyx 27.44% 65.50% ★★★★★★ G1 Therapeutics 27.57% 57.75% ★★★★★★ Invivyd 42.91% 70.39% ★★★★★★ Amicus Therapeutics 20.45% 61.85% ★★★★★★ Clene 73.06% 62.58% ★★★★★★ Seagen 22.57% 71.80% ★★★★★★ ImmunoGen 26.00% 45.85% ★★★★★★

Here's a peek at a few of the choices from the screener.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Geron Corporation is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company that develops and commercializes therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies, with a market cap of $2.86 billion.

Operations: Geron Corporation focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies, generating $1.37 million from its oncology therapeutic products. The company operates within the biopharmaceutical sector with a market cap of approximately $2.86 billion.

Geron's recent FDA approval of RYTELO™ for treating low- to intermediate-risk myelodysplastic syndromes marks a significant milestone, with the IMerge Phase 3 trial showing RBC transfusion independence rates of 39.8% and 28% for eight and twenty-four weeks, respectively. Despite a net loss of $67.38 million in Q2 2024, up from $49.23 million last year, revenue surged to $0.88 million from $0.03 million year-over-year, reflecting strong potential growth driven by innovative treatments in the biotech sector.

NasdaqGS:GERN Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Sep 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: monday.com Ltd., along with its subsidiaries, develops software applications across various regions including the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the United Kingdom with a market cap of approximately $13.26 billion.

Operations: monday.com Ltd. generates revenue primarily from its Internet Software & Services segment, amounting to $844.78 million. The company operates across multiple regions, including the United States and Europe.

monday.com has demonstrated impressive growth, with Q2 2024 revenue hitting $236.11 million, up from $175.68 million a year ago, and net income reaching $14.32 million compared to a net loss of $7.04 million previously. The company forecasts full-year 2024 revenue between $956 million and $961 million, reflecting 31% to 32% growth year-over-year. With R&D expenses comprising a significant portion of their budget—$45.6 million in the latest quarter—the firm continues to innovate within its SaaS model, ensuring recurring subscription revenue while enhancing its enterprise offerings like the new Portfolio management solution.

NasdaqGS:MNDY Revenue and Expenses Breakdown as at Sep 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to various clients including insurers and investment managers, with a market cap of approximately $6.10 billion.

Operations: Clearwater Analytics Holdings generates revenue primarily through its SaaS solution, which offers automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services. The company serves a diverse range of clients including insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities both in the United States and internationally.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings has been making significant strides in the tech sector, particularly with its innovative investment management solutions. The company's revenue grew by 18.1% year-over-year to $106.79 million in Q2 2024, while net loss narrowed substantially to $0.43 million from $10.92 million a year ago, showcasing improved operational efficiency and client acquisition strategies like onboarding La France Mutualiste and AXA XL. R&D expenses accounted for a notable portion of the budget, emphasizing their commitment to innovation with expenditures reaching $45 million last quarter, ensuring they stay ahead in the competitive SaaS market.

NYSE:CWAN Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Sep 2024

Key Takeaways

