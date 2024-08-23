High Growth Tech Stocks to Watch in Canada August 2024

As the Canadian market experiences easing inflation and better-than-expected economic data, both the S&P 500 and TSX have shown significant rebounds, signaling a return of positive sentiment. In this favorable environment, identifying high-growth tech stocks becomes crucial for investors looking to capitalize on emerging opportunities in Canada's dynamic technology sector.

Top 10 High Growth Tech Companies In Canada

Name Revenue Growth Earnings Growth Growth Rating Docebo 14.74% 34.09% ★★★★★☆ Bitfarms 72.43% 173.10% ★★★★★☆ Constellation Software 16.17% 23.55% ★★★★★☆ HIVE Digital Technologies 54.07% 100.08% ★★★★★☆ GameSquare Holdings 38.08% 86.64% ★★★★★☆ Medicenna Therapeutics 62.37% 57.20% ★★★★★☆ Cineplex 8.05% 179.27% ★★★★☆☆ Sabio Holdings 14.50% 110.36% ★★★★☆☆ BlackBerry 20.61% 76.74% ★★★★★☆ Alpha Cognition 62.98% 69.54% ★★★★★☆

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Constellation Software Inc., along with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and manages vertical market software businesses globally and has a market cap of CA$91.12 billion.

Operations: Constellation Software Inc. generates revenue primarily from its software and programming segment, amounting to CA$9.27 billion. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing vertical market software businesses across various regions including Canada, the United States, and Europe.

Constellation Software reported a notable increase in revenue, reaching $2.47 billion for Q2 2024, up from $2.04 billion the previous year. Net income also rose to $177 million from $103 million, reflecting robust operational performance. The launch of Omegro consolidates over 30 business units with more than 15,000 customers worldwide, enhancing their market reach and service capabilities. With R&D expenses contributing significantly to innovation and growth, Constellation's earnings are expected to grow at an impressive 23.6% annually.

TSX:CSU Revenue and Expenses Breakdown as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Docebo Inc. operates as a learning management software company that provides an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally, with a market cap of CA$1.80 billion.

Operations: Docebo generates revenue primarily through its educational software segment, which brought in CA$200.24 million. The company's AI-powered learning platform caters to various markets in North America and internationally.

Docebo's earnings surged by 130.2% over the past year, significantly outpacing the software industry's 11.8% growth. Revenue for Q2 2024 reached $53.05 million, a notable increase from $43.59 million in the previous year, while net income improved to $4.7 million from a net loss of $5.67 million last year. R&D expenses have been instrumental in driving innovation and growth, with earnings projected to grow at an impressive rate of 34.1% annually over the next three years.

TSX:DCBO Revenue and Expenses Breakdown as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland with a market cap of CA$522.24 million.

Operations: HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. generates revenue primarily from the mining and sale of digital currencies, amounting to CA$123.14 million. The company operates in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland.

HIVE Digital Technologies has reported a significant revenue growth of 54.1% annually, outpacing the Canadian market's 6.9%. For Q1 2024, sales reached $29.64 million, up from $23.34 million a year ago, with net income at $3.26 million compared to a net loss of $16.25 million previously. The company’s R&D expenses have fueled innovation in digital asset mining operations, contributing to their forecasted earnings growth rate of 100.08% per year over the next three years.

TSXV:HIVE Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Aug 2024

Key Takeaways

Companies discussed in this article include TSX:CSU TSX:DCBO and TSXV:HIVE.

