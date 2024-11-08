High Growth Tech Stocks To Watch In November 2024

As global markets experience a mix of cautious optimism and volatility, with the Nasdaq Composite and S&P MidCap 400 Index reaching record highs before retreating, investors are closely monitoring how economic indicators like job data and manufacturing activity impact market sentiment. In this environment, identifying high-growth tech stocks involves looking for companies that demonstrate resilience amidst fluctuating earnings reports and broader market challenges, positioning themselves well in an evolving economic landscape.

Top 10 High Growth Tech Companies

Name Revenue Growth Earnings Growth Growth Rating Material Group 20.45% 24.01% ★★★★★★ Yggdrazil Group 24.66% 85.53% ★★★★★★ eWeLLLtd 26.52% 27.53% ★★★★★★ Medley 24.98% 30.36% ★★★★★★ Seojin SystemLtd 33.39% 49.13% ★★★★★★ Mental Health TechnologiesLtd 27.88% 79.61% ★★★★★★ Alnylam Pharmaceuticals 22.41% 70.53% ★★★★★★ Adveritas 57.98% 144.21% ★★★★★★ Travere Therapeutics 31.20% 72.26% ★★★★★★ UTI 114.97% 134.60% ★★★★★★

Click here to see the full list of 1285 stocks from our High Growth Tech and AI Stocks screener.

Underneath we present a selection of stocks filtered out by our screen.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: JWIPC Technology Co., Ltd. focuses on researching, developing, and manufacturing IoT hardware solutions with a market capitalization of CN¥8.47 billion.

Operations: JWIPC Technology Co., Ltd. engages in the research, development, and manufacturing of IoT hardware solutions. The company operates within a market valued at CN¥8.47 billion, focusing on innovative technology products tailored for the Internet of Things sector.

JWIPC Technology has demonstrated a robust financial performance with a notable increase in net income from CNY 31.33 million to CNY 82.2 million over the past nine months, reflecting an earnings growth of 65.4% year-over-year, surpassing the tech industry's average of 6.8%. This growth is underpinned by significant R&D investments, aligning with an earnings forecast to expand by 41.1% annually, outpacing the broader Chinese market's expectation of 26.1%. Moreover, consistent dividend payments underscore a commitment to shareholder returns amidst these expansions. The company's strategic focus on innovation is evident from its R&D expenditure trends which are crucial for sustaining long-term competitiveness in the high-tech sector where JWIPC operates. With revenue projected to grow at an annual rate of 19.2%, slightly below the ambitious threshold of 20% but still above China’s market average of 13.9%, JWIPC is positioning itself as a resilient player in technology advancement and market expansion efforts.