High Growth Tech Stocks To Watch In November 2024

In the wake of recent economic data from China, the United Kingdom's FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indices have experienced declines, reflecting broader concerns about global trade and domestic demand in one of the world's largest economies. As investors navigate these challenging conditions, identifying high-growth tech stocks becomes crucial, as they often demonstrate resilience through innovation and adaptability in fluctuating markets.
Top 10 High Growth Tech Companies In The United Kingdom
|
Name
|
Revenue Growth
|
Earnings Growth
|
Growth Rating
|
Gaming Realms
|
11.57%
|
22.07%
|
★★★★★☆
|
STV Group
|
13.15%
|
46.78%
|
★★★★★☆
|
Facilities by ADF
|
52.00%
|
144.70%
|
★★★★★☆
|
LungLife AI
|
100.61%
|
100.97%
|
★★★★★☆
|
Windar Photonics
|
63.60%
|
126.92%
|
★★★★★☆
|
Redcentric
|
4.89%
|
63.79%
|
★★★★★☆
|
Oxford Biomedica
|
21.02%
|
95.64%
|
★★★★★☆
|
Beeks Financial Cloud Group
|
22.12%
|
36.94%
|
★★★★★☆
|
Seeing Machines
|
21.30%
|
97.40%
|
★★★★★☆
|
YouGov
|
9.23%
|
55.39%
|
★★★★★☆
Craneware
Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: Craneware plc, along with its subsidiaries, specializes in developing, licensing, and supporting computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States and has a market capitalization of £706.03 million.
Operations: Craneware generates revenue primarily from its healthcare software segment, which contributed $189.27 million. The company focuses on the U.S. healthcare industry by developing and licensing specialized computer software solutions.
Amidst a volatile market, Craneware stands out with its strategic focus on R&D and partnerships that enhance its product offerings in the healthcare tech sector. The company's recent collaboration with Microsoft Azure has significantly expanded its cloud-based solutions, which now include advanced tools like Trisus Chargemaster, enhancing operational efficiency for U.S. healthcare providers. This move not only strengthens Craneware's position in cloud optimization but also underscores its commitment to integrating cutting-edge technology to drive growth. Financially, Craneware is poised for robust growth with earnings expected to surge by 24.33% annually, outpacing the UK market projection of 14.4%. Moreover, the firm has demonstrated a strong track record with a 26.8% earnings increase over the past year alone, surpassing its industry's growth rate of 7.1%. These financial indicators combined with strategic expansions suggest a promising trajectory for Craneware in navigating the evolving demands of healthcare technology.
-
LBG Media
Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: LBG Media plc is an online media publisher operating in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally with a market capitalization of £271.80 million.
Operations: LBG Media generates revenue primarily from its online media publishing activities, with a reported figure of £82.54 million.
LBG Media has demonstrated a robust turnaround, with its earnings soaring by 33% over the past year, significantly outpacing the Entertainment industry's decline of 24.9%. This growth is underpinned by a projected annual increase in earnings of 24.2%, well above the UK market average of 14.4%. Despite facing challenges like a one-off loss of £3.5 million, LBG's strategic focus on content and digital platforms is paying dividends, as evidenced by their revenue jump from £27.25 million to £42.28 million in just half a year. The company’s commitment to innovation is further highlighted by its R&D investments, positioning it for sustained growth amidst shifting media consumption trends.
-
Tracsis
Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: Tracsis plc is a company that, along with its subsidiaries, offers software and hardware solutions as well as data analytics and GIS services for the rail, traffic data, and transportation industries, with a market capitalization of £207.91 million.
Operations: Tracsis generates revenue primarily through its Rail Technology & Services segment, contributing £34.59 million, and its Data, Analytics, Consultancy & Events segment, which adds £44.80 million.
Tracsis, a contender in the UK tech scene, is navigating its growth trajectory with notable financial and operational strategies. With earnings that surged by 99.1% over the past year, outperforming the software industry's growth of 21.2%, Tracsis is making significant strides. This growth is bolstered by an impressive forecast of earnings expansion at 40.6% annually, starkly surpassing the UK market average of 14.4%. The firm's commitment to innovation is evident from its R&D spending trends which have been pivotal in supporting this rapid growth phase; however, it faces challenges due to a highly volatile share price in recent months and revenue growth projections (6.3% per year) that lag behind some high-growth benchmarks.
-
This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.
Companies discussed in this article include AIM:CRW AIM:LBG and AIM:TRCS.
Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com