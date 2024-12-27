Simply Wall St.
High Growth Tech Stocks To Watch For Potential Expansion
editorial-team@simplywallst.com (Simply Wall St)
5 min read

Amid a backdrop of cautious Federal Reserve commentary and political uncertainty, U.S. stocks have experienced declines, with smaller-cap indexes being particularly affected. In this environment, identifying high growth tech stocks involves looking for companies that demonstrate resilience through innovation and adaptability to shifting economic conditions.

Top 10 High Growth Tech Companies

Name

Revenue Growth

Earnings Growth

Growth Rating

Material Group

20.45%

24.01%

★★★★★★

Seojin SystemLtd

35.41%

39.86%

★★★★★★

Yggdrazil Group

30.20%

87.10%

★★★★★★

eWeLLLtd

26.41%

28.82%

★★★★★★

Medley

25.57%

31.67%

★★★★★★

Mental Health TechnologiesLtd

25.83%

113.12%

★★★★★★

Fine M-TecLTD

36.52%

131.08%

★★★★★★

Alkami Technology

21.99%

102.65%

★★★★★★

JNTC

29.48%

104.37%

★★★★★★

Travere Therapeutics

31.70%

72.51%

★★★★★★

Click here to see the full list of 1273 stocks from our High Growth Tech and AI Stocks screener.

We're going to check out a few of the best picks from our screener tool.

Triumph Science & TechnologyLtd

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Triumph Science & Technology Co., Ltd focuses on the development, production, and sale of electronic information display and new materials both in China and internationally, with a market cap of CN¥11.10 billion.

Operations: Triumph Science & Technology Co., Ltd generates revenue primarily through its electronic information display and new materials segments, catering to both domestic and international markets. The company leverages its expertise in these areas to offer a diverse range of products, contributing significantly to its financial performance.

Triumph Science & TechnologyLtd, amidst a robust electronic industry, has shown notable growth with earnings expanding by 19.9% over the past year, outpacing the industry's 1.9%. This performance is underpinned by a strong revenue forecast growing at 16.9% annually, surpassing China's market average of 13.7%. However, challenges are evident as interest payments are not well covered by earnings, signaling potential financial strain. The company’s commitment to innovation is reflected in its R&D investments which remain a pivotal part of its strategy to maintain competitive advantage in rapidly evolving tech landscapes. Recent fiscal disclosures reveal that for the nine months ending September 2024, Triumph reported sales of CN¥3.57 billion and net income rose to CN¥111.84 million from CN¥96.07 million year-over-year; these figures suggest operational resilience despite market volatility. Moreover, an extraordinary shareholders meeting scheduled for December may hint at strategic shifts or further developmental plans that could influence future performance and stability within this high-stakes sector.

