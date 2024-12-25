Simply Wall St.
High Growth Tech Stocks To Watch In December 2024
editorial-team@simplywallst.com (Simply Wall St)
4 min read

In This Article:

As December 2024 unfolds, global markets are navigating a complex landscape shaped by the Federal Reserve's cautious approach to interest rate cuts and looming political uncertainties in the U.S., which have contributed to a broad-based decline in stock indices, particularly impacting smaller-cap stocks. Amid these challenges, investors are keenly observing high-growth tech stocks that possess strong fundamentals and innovative potential, essential qualities for weathering economic fluctuations and capitalizing on opportunities within a shifting market environment.

Top 10 High Growth Tech Companies

Name

Revenue Growth

Earnings Growth

Growth Rating

Material Group

20.45%

24.01%

★★★★★★

Seojin SystemLtd

35.41%

39.86%

★★★★★★

Yggdrazil Group

30.20%

87.10%

★★★★★★

eWeLLLtd

26.41%

28.82%

★★★★★★

Medley

25.57%

31.67%

★★★★★★

Mental Health TechnologiesLtd

25.83%

113.12%

★★★★★★

Pharma Mar

25.43%

56.19%

★★★★★★

Fine M-TecLTD

36.52%

131.08%

★★★★★★

Alkami Technology

21.99%

102.65%

★★★★★★

JNTC

29.48%

104.37%

★★★★★★

Click here to see the full list of 1271 stocks from our High Growth Tech and AI Stocks screener.

Let's review some notable picks from our screened stocks.

OVH Groupe

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: OVH Groupe S.A. offers a range of cloud services including public and private cloud, shared hosting, and dedicated servers on a global scale, with a market capitalization of approximately €1.62 billion.

Operations: OVH Groupe generates revenue primarily from its private cloud segment, which accounts for €623.53 million, followed by public cloud and web cloud services at €182.82 million and €186.71 million respectively.

OVH Groupe's recent strategic moves, including the launch of third-generation Bare Metal game servers and managed MongoDB services, underscore its commitment to enhancing cloud solutions and infrastructure. These innovations are critical as they cater to real-time, data-heavy applications essential for modern businesses, reflecting a 9.6% annual revenue growth which surpasses the French market average of 5.5%. Moreover, with a significant reduction in net loss from EUR 40.32 million to EUR 10.3 million year-over-year and an anticipated profitability within three years, OVH is positioning itself strongly in the tech sector. The partnership with Digital Realty to integrate OVHcloud into ServiceFabric further amplifies its market presence by offering secure and high-performance cloud solutions vital for digital transformation across Europe.

Terms and Privacy Policy
Your Privacy Choices

Recommended Stories