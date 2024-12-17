High Growth Tech Stocks to Watch in December 2024

As global markets navigate a landscape marked by rate cuts from the ECB and SNB, alongside expectations for a Federal Reserve cut, the Nasdaq Composite has reached new heights, showcasing resilience in technology stocks despite broader index declines. With growth stocks continuing to outperform value counterparts, particularly in tech sectors like communication services and consumer discretionary, investors are keenly observing high-growth tech stocks that exhibit strong fundamentals and adaptability to current economic conditions.

Top 10 High Growth Tech Companies

Name Revenue Growth Earnings Growth Growth Rating Material Group 20.45% 24.01% ★★★★★★ Yggdrazil Group 30.20% 87.10% ★★★★★★ Seojin SystemLtd 35.41% 39.86% ★★★★★★ eWeLLLtd 27.24% 28.74% ★★★★★★ Ascelia Pharma 76.15% 47.16% ★★★★★★ Medley 25.57% 31.67% ★★★★★★ Waystream Holding 22.09% 113.25% ★★★★★★ Mental Health TechnologiesLtd 25.83% 113.12% ★★★★★★ Fine M-TecLTD 36.52% 131.08% ★★★★★★ JNTC 29.48% 104.37% ★★★★★★

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Daeduck Electronics Co., Ltd. specializes in the production and distribution of printed circuit boards (PCB) both domestically in South Korea and internationally, with a market capitalization of approximately ₩780.83 billion.

Operations: The company focuses on producing and selling printed circuit boards (PCBs), generating revenue of ₩920.01 billion.

DAEDUCK ELECTRONICS has demonstrated a robust trajectory in its financial performance, with an anticipated earnings growth of 58% per year, significantly outpacing the Korean market's average of 29.7%. This growth is supported by a revenue increase projected at 13.2% annually, which also exceeds the broader market expectation of 9%. Despite facing challenges like a profit margin reduction to 2.6% from last year’s 4.3%, the company's strong focus on R&D and strategic earnings calls suggest resilience and adaptability in navigating market dynamics. Recent quarterly reports show an increase in net income to KRW 5,176.58 million from KRW 3,765.62 million year-over-year, underscoring potential for continued upward momentum amidst competitive pressures.

KOSE:A353200 Revenue and Expenses Breakdown as at Dec 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: XD Inc. is an investment holding company that focuses on the development, publication, operation, and distribution of mobile and web games in Mainland China and internationally, with a market cap of approximately HK$12.92 billion.