High Growth Tech Stocks To Watch In December 2024

As global markets navigate a complex landscape marked by cautious Federal Reserve commentary and political uncertainty, smaller-cap indexes have faced notable challenges, with the S&P 500 experiencing its longest streak of more decliners than gainers since 1978. In this environment, identifying high growth tech stocks becomes crucial as investors seek companies with robust innovation potential and adaptability to thrive amid shifting economic conditions.

Top 10 High Growth Tech Companies

Name Revenue Growth Earnings Growth Growth Rating Material Group 20.45% 24.01% ★★★★★★ Seojin SystemLtd 35.41% 39.86% ★★★★★★ Yggdrazil Group 30.20% 87.10% ★★★★★★ eWeLLLtd 26.41% 28.82% ★★★★★★ Medley 25.57% 31.67% ★★★★★★ Mental Health TechnologiesLtd 25.83% 113.12% ★★★★★★ Pharma Mar 25.43% 56.19% ★★★★★★ Fine M-TecLTD 36.52% 131.08% ★★★★★★ Alkami Technology 21.99% 102.65% ★★★★★★ JNTC 29.48% 104.37% ★★★★★★

Click here to see the full list of 1271 stocks from our High Growth Tech and AI Stocks screener.

We're going to check out a few of the best picks from our screener tool.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: PharmaResearch Co., Ltd., along with its subsidiaries, is a biopharmaceutical company operating mainly in South Korea with a market capitalization of ₩2.77 trillion.

Operations: The company generates revenue primarily from its pharmaceuticals segment, amounting to ₩317 billion.

PharmaResearch continues to outpace the biotech industry, with a remarkable earnings growth of 36.8% over the past year, significantly higher than the industry's average of 7.9%. This performance is underpinned by robust annual revenue growth projections at 24.2%, surpassing Korea's market average of 8.8%. The company has also demonstrated commitment to innovation with substantial R&D investments, which are crucial for sustaining its competitive edge and supporting future growth in a rapidly evolving sector. These financial dynamics are complemented by strategic moves such as the recent private placement that could further bolster its research capabilities and market position.

KOSDAQ:A214450 Revenue and Expenses Breakdown as at Dec 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. is an investment holding company that offers solutions for smart devices across Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe with a market capitalization of HK$44.40 billion.

Operations: AAC Technologies Holdings generates revenue primarily from its Acoustics Products and Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics segments, contributing CN¥7.64 billion and CN¥8.28 billion respectively. The company's diverse product offerings cater to the smart device sector across multiple regions, including Asia, the United States, and Europe.