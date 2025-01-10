High Growth Tech Stocks to Watch in January 2025

As we enter January 2025, global markets are navigating mixed signals, with the S&P 500 marking a strong two-year performance despite recent declines and economic indicators like the Chicago PMI showing contraction. In this environment, identifying high-growth tech stocks involves looking for companies that can thrive amid both positive momentum in major indices and challenges such as fluctuating economic forecasts.

Top 10 High Growth Tech Companies

Name Revenue Growth Earnings Growth Growth Rating Shanghai Baosight SoftwareLtd 21.82% 25.22% ★★★★★★ AVITA Medical 33.38% 51.81% ★★★★★★ Medley 20.97% 27.22% ★★★★★★ Alkami Technology 21.99% 102.65% ★★★★★★ Alnylam Pharmaceuticals 21.23% 56.37% ★★★★★★ TG Therapeutics 29.99% 44.07% ★★★★★★ Fine M-TecLTD 36.52% 131.08% ★★★★★★ JNTC 29.48% 104.37% ★★★★★★ Travere Therapeutics 28.68% 62.50% ★★★★★★ Delton Technology (Guangzhou) 20.25% 29.52% ★★★★★★

Click here to see the full list of 1255 stocks from our High Growth Tech and AI Stocks screener.

We're going to check out a few of the best picks from our screener tool.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Zhejiang Wazam New Materials Co., LTD. specializes in the design, development, production, and sale of copper clad laminates, adhesive sheets, composite materials, and membrane materials with a market cap of CN¥3.48 billion.

Operations: Zhejiang Wazam New Materials Co., LTD. focuses on producing and selling copper clad laminates, adhesive sheets, composite materials, and membrane materials. The company's market cap stands at CN¥3.48 billion.

Zhejiang Wazam New Materials Co., LTD., despite its current unprofitable status, is demonstrating robust potential with a forecasted annual revenue growth of 25.9%, significantly outpacing the Chinese market's average of 13.5%. This growth trajectory is complemented by an anticipated earnings increase of 188.15% per year, positioning the company for profitability within three years. Recent financials reveal a narrowing net loss from CNY 30.52 million to CNY 6.65 million year-over-year, reflecting effective cost management and operational improvements. The firm's substantial investment in R&D could be a pivotal factor in sustaining its competitive edge and fostering innovation in new materials technology. In light of these developments, Zhejiang Wazam appears poised for a transformative phase which may redefine its market standing and financial health. While challenges remain, particularly in achieving positive free cash flow and covering debt with operating cash flow, the strategic focus on high-growth sectors like new materials indicates promising prospects for future performance enhancements and industry impact.