High Growth Tech Stocks In The United Kingdom To Watch

The United Kingdom's FTSE 100 index recently closed lower, reflecting concerns over weak trade data from China and its impact on global markets. Despite these challenges, high-growth tech stocks in the UK present unique opportunities for investors seeking to navigate the current economic landscape.

Top 10 High Growth Tech Companies In The United Kingdom

Name Revenue Growth Earnings Growth Growth Rating STV Group 13.15% 46.78% ★★★★★☆ Gaming Realms 11.57% 22.07% ★★★★★☆ YouGov 14.29% 29.79% ★★★★★☆ Facilities by ADF 52.00% 144.70% ★★★★★☆ Redcentric 4.89% 63.79% ★★★★★☆ Windar Photonics 63.60% 126.92% ★★★★★☆ LungLife AI 100.61% 100.97% ★★★★★☆ Beeks Financial Cloud Group 24.63% 57.95% ★★★★★☆ Oxford Biomedica 20.98% 106.13% ★★★★★☆ Vinanz 113.60% 125.86% ★★★★★☆

Click here to see the full list of 47 stocks from our UK High Growth Tech and AI Stocks screener.

Here we highlight a subset of our preferred stocks from the screener.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company across multiple regions including North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia with a market cap of £1.32 billion.

Operations: Genus plc generates revenue primarily through its two main segments: Genus ABS, which focuses on bovine genetics and accounts for £314.90 million, and Genus PIC, specializing in porcine genetics with revenues of £352.50 million. The company has a market capitalization of £1.32 billion and operates across multiple global regions including North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia.

Despite a challenging year with earnings declining by 76.3%, Genus plc is poised for recovery, with expected annual profit growth at an impressive 39.4%. This contrasts starkly with the overall UK market projection of 14.4% and signals potential resilience and adaptability within the biotech sector. The company's commitment to maintaining its dividend level amidst financial fluctuations demonstrates stability to shareholders. Looking ahead, while revenue growth predictions stand at a modest 4.1% per year, slightly above the market average of 3.7%, strategic investments in R&D could enhance future capabilities and market position in high-growth biotechnologies.

Story continues

LSE:GNS Revenue and Expenses Breakdown as at Sep 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic research company across the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, China, and globally with a market cap of £11.09 billion.

Operations: Informa generates revenue through four main segments: Informa Tech (£426.70 million), Informa Connect (£630.20 million), Informa Markets (£1.67 billion), and Taylor & Francis (£636.70 million). The company's diverse operations span events, digital services, and academic research across multiple regions including the UK, Europe, the US, and China.

Informa plc, despite a challenging market, is showing signs of robust growth with an expected earnings increase of 21.6% per year, outpacing the UK's average market projection of 14.4%. This growth is supported by strategic expansions and partnerships, notably their extended collaboration with Monaco and acquisitions aimed at bolstering their Informa Festivals business. Their commitment to innovation is evident in their R&D spending trends which have been crucial in maintaining competitive advantage in the dynamic tech landscape. Additionally, Informa has repurchased shares worth £338.9 million in the first half of 2024, reflecting confidence in its financial health and future prospects.

LSE:INF Revenue and Expenses Breakdown as at Sep 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally, with a market cap of £10.34 billion.

Operations: Sage Group generates revenue primarily from technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses, with significant contributions from North America (£1.01 billion) and Europe (£595 million). The company's operations also extend to the United Kingdom & Ireland, accounting for £488 million in revenue.

Sage Group is capitalizing on the shift towards integrated financial solutions, evidenced by its recent partnership with VoPay. This collaboration enhances Sage's Business Cloud Payroll by embedding advanced payment technologies that streamline operations for SMBs—a sector still reliant on manual processes as per industry studies. Notably, in Q3 2024, Sage reported a revenue jump to £585 million, a 9% increase year-over-year, driven by its expanding cloud portfolio. The company also reaffirmed its full-year guidance, projecting continued revenue growth in line with previous halves at around 9.3%. This strategic focus not only addresses efficiency in financial transactions but also positions Sage at the forefront of innovation in business management software, crucial for maintaining relevance and competitiveness in a rapidly evolving tech landscape.

LSE:SGE Revenue and Expenses Breakdown as at Sep 2024

Summing It All Up

Access the full spectrum of 47 UK High Growth Tech and AI Stocks by clicking on this link.

Have a stake in these businesses? Integrate your holdings into Simply Wall St's portfolio for notifications and detailed stock reports.

Streamline your investment strategy with Simply Wall St's app for free and benefit from extensive research on stocks across all corners of the world.

Interested In Other Possibilities?

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Companies discussed in this article include LSE:GNS LSE:INF and LSE:SGE.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com