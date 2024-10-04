High Growth Tech Stocks In The UK Featuring Keywords Studios And 2 Others

The United Kingdom's stock market has recently faced challenges, with the FTSE 100 index closing lower due to weak trade data from China, highlighting concerns about global economic recovery and its impact on commodity-linked companies. In this environment, identifying high-growth tech stocks in the UK requires a focus on companies that can demonstrate resilience and innovation amidst broader market uncertainties.

Top 10 High Growth Tech Companies In The United Kingdom

Name Revenue Growth Earnings Growth Growth Rating STV Group 13.15% 46.78% ★★★★★☆ Gaming Realms 11.57% 22.07% ★★★★★☆ YouGov 14.29% 29.79% ★★★★★☆ Facilities by ADF 52.00% 144.70% ★★★★★☆ Redcentric 4.89% 63.79% ★★★★★☆ Windar Photonics 63.60% 126.92% ★★★★★☆ LungLife AI 100.61% 100.97% ★★★★★☆ Beeks Financial Cloud Group 24.63% 57.95% ★★★★★☆ Oxford Biomedica 20.98% 106.13% ★★★★★☆ Vinanz 113.60% 125.86% ★★★★★☆

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Keywords Studios plc offers creative and technical services to the global video game industry, with a market capitalization of £1.96 billion.

Operations: With a focus on the video game industry, Keywords Studios generates revenue through its three main segments: Create (€365.56 million), Engage (€180.43 million), and Globalize (€261.61 million).

Despite facing a net loss this year, Keywords Studios is showing promising signs of growth with its revenue expected to climb by 10.2% annually, outpacing the UK market's average of 3.7%. This growth comes amidst significant R&D investments, which are crucial as the company aims to pivot more profoundly into high-value segments like player engagement solutions demonstrated at recent industry conferences. However, profitability remains a challenge with earnings projected to surge by 59.1% annually over the next three years, signaling potential for recovery and market adaptation. The firm’s engagement in extensive R&D (figures not specified) underlines its commitment to innovation and securing a competitive edge in the evolving tech landscape.

AIM:KWS Revenue and Expenses Breakdown as at Oct 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Redcentric plc is a UK-based company that delivers IT managed services to both public and private sectors, with a market capitalization of £208.28 million.

Operations: Redcentric plc generates revenue primarily through the provision of managed IT services, amounting to £163.15 million. The company focuses on serving both public and private sector clients within the UK.

Redcentric plc, amidst a challenging fiscal landscape with a net loss of GBP 3.44 million, still projects an encouraging revenue growth of 4.9% annually, outstripping the UK market average of 3.7%. This growth trajectory is bolstered by strategic R&D investments aimed at enhancing service offerings and efficiency; notably, its R&D expenses have surged to support these initiatives. The recent board changes, including appointing Richard McGuire as chairman, signal a fresh strategic direction which could further influence its market positioning and future profitability forecasts.

AIM:RCN Revenue and Expenses Breakdown as at Oct 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Genus plc is an animal genetics company with operations spanning North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia and has a market cap of £1.35 billion.

Operations: Genus plc generates revenue primarily through its Genus ABS and Genus PIC segments, with contributions of £314.90 million and £352.50 million, respectively.

Despite a challenging year with a substantial one-off loss of £47.4 million, Genus plc remains poised for significant growth, with earnings projected to surge by 39.4% annually. This optimistic outlook is underpinned by strategic R&D investments which have notably increased, reflecting the company's commitment to innovation and market competitiveness. Moreover, Genus's revenue growth forecast at 4.1% per year outpaces the UK market prediction of 3.7%, showcasing its potential resilience and adaptability in the high-growth tech sector of the UK economy.

LSE:GNS Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Oct 2024

