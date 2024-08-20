High Growth Tech Stocks In The UK Featuring GB Group And Two Others

The United Kingdom's market has recently faced challenges, with the FTSE 100 index closing lower due to weak trade data from China and broader global economic concerns. Despite these headwinds, certain high-growth tech stocks in the UK, such as GB Group and others, present intriguing opportunities for investors looking for resilience and innovation in a fluctuating market.

Top 10 High Growth Tech Companies In The United Kingdom

Name Revenue Growth Earnings Growth Growth Rating Filtronic 21.64% 33.46% ★★★★★★ YouGov 14.30% 29.79% ★★★★★☆ STV Group 13.43% 47.09% ★★★★★☆ Trustpilot Group 16.23% 31.98% ★★★★★☆ Redcentric 4.89% 63.79% ★★★★★☆ LungLife AI 83.65% 88.65% ★★★★★☆ IQGeo Group 11.49% 63.61% ★★★★★☆ Vinanz 113.60% 125.86% ★★★★★☆ Beeks Financial Cloud Group 24.63% 57.95% ★★★★★☆ Seeing Machines 24.29% 94.35% ★★★★★☆

Underneath we present a selection of stocks filtered out by our screen.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: GB Group plc, with a market cap of £847.55 million, provides identity data intelligence products and services across the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally.

Operations: GB Group plc operates through three primary revenue segments: Fraud (£40.20 million), Identity (£156.06 million), and Location (£81.07 million). The company focuses on delivering identity data intelligence solutions across various regions, including the UK, US, and Australia.

GB Group, a prominent player in the UK tech sector, is forecasted to grow its earnings by 92.89% annually over the next three years, significantly outpacing the market. Despite a net loss of £48.58 million for FY24, down from £119.79 million previously, their R&D expenditure highlights commitment to innovation with notable investments driving future growth prospects. Revenue is projected to increase at 6.8% per year compared to the UK market's 3.7%, indicating robust potential amidst operational efficiency gains and strategic advancements in software solutions.

AIM:GBG Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: M&C Saatchi plc offers advertising and marketing communications services across the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas with a market cap of £261.63 million.

Operations: M&C Saatchi generates revenue primarily from providing advertising and marketing communications services across multiple regions including the UK, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company focuses on delivering creative solutions for its clients through various media channels.

M&C Saatchi, despite facing a forecasted revenue decline of -14.2% annually over the next three years, is projected to see earnings grow by 43.7% per year. Their R&D expenditure underscores their commitment to innovation, with significant investments aimed at driving future growth. Recent executive changes include Simon Fuller joining as CFO, bringing extensive experience from roles at Reach plc and McColl's Retail Group plc. The company's strategic focus on high-profile clients and creative solutions positions it well for navigating industry challenges ahead.

AIM:SAA Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Seeing Machines Limited, with a market cap of £210.10 million, develops and supplies driver and occupant monitoring system technologies across Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally.

Operations: Seeing Machines Limited generates revenue primarily from two segments: Aftermarket ($35.04 million) and OEM, which includes Automotive and Aviation ($24.08 million). The company focuses on providing driver and occupant monitoring system technologies across various regions globally.

Seeing Machines is expected to see revenue growth of 24.3% annually, significantly outpacing the UK market's 3.7%. Their recent automotive production surged to 381,215 units in Q4 2024 from last year's 211,325 units. The company's Guardian Generation 3 AI-powered driver monitoring solution has been homologated for Wrightbus' commercial vehicles, enhancing safety and compliance with EU regulations. With R&D expenses accounting for a substantial portion of their budget, Seeing Machines is poised to leverage innovation in driver safety technology.

AIM:SEE Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Aug 2024

Next Steps

Contemplating Other Strategies?

