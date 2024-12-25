High Growth Tech Stocks In The UK To Watch December 2024

In This Article:
The United Kingdom's market has recently experienced a downturn, with the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indices closing lower amid weak trade data from China, highlighting ongoing global economic challenges. In this environment, identifying high growth tech stocks that can navigate such volatility becomes crucial, as these companies often possess innovative solutions and robust business models that may offer resilience against broader market pressures.
Top 10 High Growth Tech Companies In The United Kingdom
|
Name
|
Revenue Growth
|
Earnings Growth
|
Growth Rating
|
Gaming Realms
|
11.57%
|
22.07%
|
★★★★★☆
|
Filtronic
|
21.68%
|
55.69%
|
★★★★★★
|
STV Group
|
13.15%
|
46.78%
|
★★★★★☆
|
Facilities by ADF
|
48.47%
|
189.97%
|
★★★★★☆
|
Redcentric
|
5.32%
|
67.90%
|
★★★★★☆
|
Altitude Group
|
24.51%
|
30.10%
|
★★★★★☆
|
YouGov
|
8.52%
|
55.02%
|
★★★★★☆
|
Windar Photonics
|
42.38%
|
56.12%
|
★★★★★☆
|
Oxford Biomedica
|
21.20%
|
92.53%
|
★★★★★☆
|
Beeks Financial Cloud Group
|
22.12%
|
36.94%
|
★★★★★☆
GB Group
Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: GB Group plc, along with its subsidiaries, offers identity data intelligence products and services across the UK, US, Australia, and other international markets with a market cap of £867.28 million.
Operations: The company generates revenue through three primary segments: Identity (£159.78 million), Location (£83.94 million), and Fraud (£38.14 million).
GB Group's recent turnaround from a net loss to generating GBP 1.58 million in net income highlights its resilience and potential within the tech sector. This shift is underscored by a robust annual earnings growth forecast of 36.6%, significantly outpacing the UK market average of 14.8%. Moreover, with an annual revenue growth rate of 6.9%, GB Group not only exceeds the broader UK market's growth rate of 3.6% but also demonstrates a strategic recovery, particularly when considering their substantial one-off gain of £52.5M that notably skewed past financials. These figures reflect a company on an upward trajectory, albeit with challenges such as a relatively low forecasted return on equity at 3.7%. As GB Group continues to navigate its financial landscape, these metrics will be crucial in assessing its capacity to maintain profitability and expand its market share amidst evolving industry demands.
-
-
Informa
Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: Informa plc is an international company that specializes in events, digital services, and academic research across the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, China, and globally with a market capitalization of £10.56 billion.
Operations: Informa generates revenue primarily from four segments: Informa Tech (£426.70 million), Informa Connect (£630.20 million), Informa Markets (£1.67 billion), and Taylor & Francis (£636.70 million).
Despite facing a challenging year with a significant one-off loss of £213.5M, Informa has demonstrated resilience with an expected revenue growth of 8.2% annually, outpacing the UK market average of 3.6%. This growth is complemented by an impressive forecast for annual earnings growth at 21.5%, significantly higher than the broader market's 14.8%. Recent strategic moves, including substantial fixed-income offerings totaling over €1.7 billion and key conference presentations globally, signal Informa's proactive stance in fortifying its financial base and expanding its international presence in high-growth sectors like technology and luxury lifestyle markets through partnerships such as with Monaco for over a decade.
-
-
Oxford Biomedica
Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆
Overview: Oxford Biomedica plc is a contract development and manufacturing organization dedicated to delivering therapies globally, with a market capitalization of £450.24 million.
Operations: The company generates revenue primarily from its Platform segment, amounting to £97.24 million.
Oxford Biomedica, amid a transformative phase, is poised for significant growth with expected revenue surging at 21.2% annually, outstripping the UK's average of 3.6%. This biotech innovator is navigating from unprofitability towards a promising financial horizon, with earnings projected to escalate by an impressive 92.5% per year over the next three years. The recent strategic appointment of Colin Bond underscores a strengthened leadership aimed at enhancing governance and financial oversight as they gear up for profitability and expansion in high-stakes markets.
-
-
