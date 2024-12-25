High Growth Tech Stocks In The UK To Watch December 2024

The United Kingdom's market has recently experienced a downturn, with the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indices closing lower amid weak trade data from China, highlighting ongoing global economic challenges. In this environment, identifying high growth tech stocks that can navigate such volatility becomes crucial, as these companies often possess innovative solutions and robust business models that may offer resilience against broader market pressures.

Top 10 High Growth Tech Companies In The United Kingdom

Name Revenue Growth Earnings Growth Growth Rating Gaming Realms 11.57% 22.07% ★★★★★☆ Filtronic 21.68% 55.69% ★★★★★★ STV Group 13.15% 46.78% ★★★★★☆ Facilities by ADF 48.47% 189.97% ★★★★★☆ Redcentric 5.32% 67.90% ★★★★★☆ Altitude Group 24.51% 30.10% ★★★★★☆ YouGov 8.52% 55.02% ★★★★★☆ Windar Photonics 42.38% 56.12% ★★★★★☆ Oxford Biomedica 21.20% 92.53% ★★★★★☆ Beeks Financial Cloud Group 22.12% 36.94% ★★★★★☆

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: GB Group plc, along with its subsidiaries, offers identity data intelligence products and services across the UK, US, Australia, and other international markets with a market cap of £867.28 million.

Operations: The company generates revenue through three primary segments: Identity (£159.78 million), Location (£83.94 million), and Fraud (£38.14 million).

GB Group's recent turnaround from a net loss to generating GBP 1.58 million in net income highlights its resilience and potential within the tech sector. This shift is underscored by a robust annual earnings growth forecast of 36.6%, significantly outpacing the UK market average of 14.8%. Moreover, with an annual revenue growth rate of 6.9%, GB Group not only exceeds the broader UK market's growth rate of 3.6% but also demonstrates a strategic recovery, particularly when considering their substantial one-off gain of £52.5M that notably skewed past financials. These figures reflect a company on an upward trajectory, albeit with challenges such as a relatively low forecasted return on equity at 3.7%. As GB Group continues to navigate its financial landscape, these metrics will be crucial in assessing its capacity to maintain profitability and expand its market share amidst evolving industry demands.

AIM:GBG Revenue and Expenses Breakdown as at Dec 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆