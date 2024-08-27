High Growth Tech Stocks in Sweden To Watch This August 2024

The Swedish stock market has been buoyed by the recent rate cuts from the Riksbank, which have injected optimism and activity into various sectors, particularly small-cap stocks. As global markets react to central banks' moves towards easing monetary policies, it's an opportune moment to explore high-growth tech stocks in Sweden that are well-positioned to capitalize on this favorable economic environment.

Top 10 High Growth Tech Companies In Sweden

Name Revenue Growth Earnings Growth Growth Rating Truecaller 20.32% 21.61% ★★★★★★ Fortnox 20.18% 22.60% ★★★★★★ Bonesupport Holding 33.76% 31.20% ★★★★★★ Xbrane Biopharma 58.82% 99.79% ★★★★★★ Skolon 31.76% 121.72% ★★★★★★ Yubico 22.52% 43.69% ★★★★★★ Sileon 40.13% 109.34% ★★★★★★ BioArctic 39.57% 102.80% ★★★★★★ Hemnet Group 20.13% 25.41% ★★★★★★ KebNi 34.75% 86.11% ★★★★★★

Here we highlight a subset of our preferred stocks from the screener.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Dynavox Group AB (publ) develops and sells assistive technology products for communication in Sweden and internationally, with a market cap of approximately SEK5.75 billion.

Operations: Dynavox Group AB (publ) generates revenue primarily from the sale of computer hardware, amounting to SEK1.80 billion. The company focuses on assistive technology products for communication across various markets.

Dynavox Group's recent earnings report highlighted a significant increase in revenue, reaching SEK 476 million for Q2 2024, up from SEK 381 million the previous year. Net income also saw substantial growth, doubling to SEK 36 million. The company's R&D expenses have been pivotal in driving innovation, contributing to its impressive earnings growth of 124.6% over the past year and forecasted annual profit growth of 36.6%. With revenue expected to grow at 13.6% annually, Dynavox is well-positioned within Sweden's tech sector despite a high level of debt.

OM:DYVOX Revenue and Expenses Breakdown as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Knowit AB (publ) is a consultancy company specializing in the development of digital solutions, with a market cap of SEK4.41 billion.

Operations: Knowit AB (publ) generates revenue primarily through its four segments: Solutions (SEK3.90 billion), Experience (SEK1.44 billion), Insight (SEK898.95 million), and Connectivity (SEK1.02 billion). The company focuses on developing digital solutions across these diverse areas, contributing to its market cap of SEK4.41 billion.

Knowit AB's recent earnings report revealed a revenue of SEK 1.68 billion for Q2 2024, down from SEK 1.76 billion the previous year, with net income dropping to SEK 3 million from SEK 19.5 million. Despite this, the company's R&D expenses have been instrumental in driving future growth, with earnings expected to increase by 32.3% annually over the next three years and revenue forecasted to grow at a modest rate of 3.7% per year. The firm's focus on software solutions and consulting services positions it well within Sweden's evolving tech landscape, especially as more companies shift towards SaaS models for recurring revenue streams.

OM:KNOW Revenue and Expenses Breakdown as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Probi AB (publ) researches, manufactures, and sells probiotics for dietary supplements and food companies across North America, South America, Europe, Sweden, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally with a market cap of SEK3.08 billion.

Operations: Probi AB focuses on the research, manufacturing, and sale of probiotics specifically for dietary supplements and food companies globally. The company operates across multiple regions including North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Probi, a Swedish biotech firm, has reported a 24.46% increase in Q2 sales to SEK 178.88 million and turned around from a net loss of SEK 6.26 million to a net income of SEK 8.04 million year-over-year. Despite lower profit margins at 2.1%, the company's earnings are forecasted to grow by an impressive 50% annually, outpacing market expectations significantly. Their R&D expenses have been pivotal in driving innovation, especially with their proprietary strain Lactiplantibacillus plantarum HEAL9 showing promising anti-inflammatory effects in recent clinical studies on aging-related inflammation.

OM:PROB Revenue and Expenses Breakdown as at Aug 2024

Summing It All Up

