High Growth Tech Stocks In Sweden To Watch This September 2024

As global markets react to robust stimulus measures from China and mixed economic signals from the U.S., Sweden's tech sector remains a focal point for investors seeking high-growth opportunities. With major indices like the S&P 500 reaching record highs, it's crucial to identify stocks that can leverage current market dynamics, such as technological advancements and favorable economic policies. A good stock in this environment typically exhibits strong innovation potential, solid financial health, and the ability to adapt quickly to changing market conditions.

Top 10 High Growth Tech Companies In Sweden

Name Revenue Growth Earnings Growth Growth Rating Truecaller 20.32% 21.61% ★★★★★★ Fortnox 20.04% 22.24% ★★★★★★ Bonesupport Holding 33.76% 31.20% ★★★★★★ Xbrane Biopharma 53.90% 118.02% ★★★★★★ Scandion Oncology 40.71% 75.34% ★★★★★★ Hemnet Group 20.13% 25.41% ★★★★★★ Skolon 31.76% 121.72% ★★★★★★ BioArctic 42.38% 98.40% ★★★★★★ Yubico 20.52% 42.35% ★★★★★★ KebNi 34.75% 86.11% ★★★★★★

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Sectra AB (publ) provides solutions for medical IT and cybersecurity sectors in Sweden, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and rest of Europe with a market cap of SEK53.56 billion.

Operations: Sectra AB (publ) generates revenue primarily from Imaging IT Solutions (SEK2.67 billion) and Secure Communications (SEK388.55 million), with additional contributions from Business Innovation (SEK90.77 million). The company operates in Sweden, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and across Europe.

Sectra, a Swedish tech firm, is demonstrating robust growth with its recent transition into cloud services, notably with the successful implementation of Sectra One Cloud in Belgium. This move underscores their strategic shift towards SaaS models, enhancing resource sharing and workflow efficiencies for healthcare providers. Financially, Sectra's revenue surged to SEK 739.48 million from SEK 603.03 million year-over-year as of July 2024, reflecting a significant uptick in earnings by 17%. Looking ahead, the company's revenue and earnings are expected to grow annually by 14.2% and 21.2%, respectively—outpacing the broader Swedish market projections of just 0.9% for revenue and 15.1% for earnings growth. This performance is anchored by substantial investments in R&D which not only fuel innovation but also solidify Sectra’s competitive edge in medical imaging technology—a sector where continuous advancement is critical for maintaining relevance and driving growth. These strategic initiatives could well position Sectra as a pivotal player in transforming healthcare technology through advanced software solutions that meet evolving global needs.

OM:SECT B Revenue and Expenses Breakdown as at Sep 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) is an integrated biotechnology company that researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in haematology, immunology, and specialty care across Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia with a market cap of SEK112.27 billion.

Operations: The company's revenue primarily comes from its pharmaceuticals in haematology (SEK15.07 billion), immunology (SEK7.49 billion), and specialty care (SEK1.15 billion). The focus on these therapeutic areas drives its financial performance across multiple regions, including Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (Sobi), amidst a dynamic year, showcases its prowess in the biotech sector with significant strides in R&D and clinical advancements. The company's commitment to innovation is evident as R&D expenses surged by 25.9%, underscoring its dedication to addressing unmet medical needs through groundbreaking therapies like pegcetacoplan for rare kidney diseases. This focus on research not only enhances Sobi's product pipeline but also propels revenue growth, which is anticipated to outpace the Swedish market with a robust increase of 9.3% annually. Moreover, recent positive results from their Phase 3 studies highlight Sobi's potential to lead in niche markets, further solidifying its position within high-growth tech sectors in Sweden.

OM:SOBI Revenue and Expenses Breakdown as at Sep 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Yubico AB provides authentication solutions for use in computers, networks, and online services, with a market cap of SEK21.79 billion.

Operations: Yubico AB generates revenue primarily from its Security Software & Services segment, amounting to SEK2.09 billion. The company focuses on providing authentication solutions for computers, networks, and online services.

Yubico, a Swedish tech firm, is making significant strides in the cybersecurity space with its innovative authentication solutions. The company's recent financial performance underscores robust growth, reporting a 36% increase in sales to SEK 1.11 billion for the first half of 2024, alongside an impressive net income rise to SEK 177.4 million from SEK 125.9 million year-over-year. With R&D expenses climbing by 20.5%, Yubico is heavily investing in developing advanced security technologies that cater to both enterprise and government needs, aligning with global shifts towards passwordless systems. This strategic focus not only enhances their product offerings but also positions them well within an increasingly security-conscious market where revenue and earnings are expected to grow by 20.5% and 42.3% annually.

OM:YUBICO Revenue and Expenses Breakdown as at Sep 2024

