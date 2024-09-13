High Growth Tech Stocks In Sweden To Watch This September 2024

As global markets grapple with economic slowdown fears and a particularly rough September for stocks, Sweden's tech sector remains a beacon of innovation and potential growth. In this context, identifying high-growth tech stocks involves looking for companies with strong fundamentals, innovative products or services, and the ability to navigate economic uncertainties effectively.

Top 10 High Growth Tech Companies In Sweden

Name Revenue Growth Earnings Growth Growth Rating Truecaller 20.32% 21.61% ★★★★★★ Fortnox 20.18% 22.60% ★★★★★★ Xbrane Biopharma 53.90% 118.02% ★★★★★★ Yubico 20.52% 42.35% ★★★★★★ Scandion Oncology 40.71% 75.34% ★★★★★★ Bonesupport Holding 33.76% 31.20% ★★★★★★ Hemnet Group 20.13% 25.41% ★★★★★★ Skolon 31.76% 121.72% ★★★★★★ BioArctic 42.38% 98.40% ★★★★★★ KebNi 34.75% 86.11% ★★★★★★

We're going to check out a few of the best picks from our screener tool.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Fortnox AB (publ) offers a range of financial and administrative software solutions tailored for small and medium-sized businesses, accounting firms, and organizations, with a market cap of SEK37.27 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue primarily from core products (SEK734 million), businesses (SEK378 million), marketplaces (SEK160 million), accounting firms (SEK352 million), and financial services (SEK249 million). The diverse revenue streams highlight its comprehensive suite of software solutions for various business needs.

Fortnox's recent earnings report highlights robust growth, with Q2 revenue rising to SEK 521 million from SEK 413 million, and net income increasing to SEK 164 million from SEK 127 million. The company’s R&D expenses have been a key driver of innovation, contributing significantly to their software offerings. With an expected annual profit growth of 22.6% and revenue forecasted to grow at 20.2% per year, Fortnox is well-positioned in the high-growth tech sector in Sweden.

OM:FNOX Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Sep 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Sectra AB (publ) provides solutions for medical IT and cybersecurity sectors in Sweden, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and the rest of Europe, with a market cap of SEK50.79 billion.

Operations: Sectra's primary revenue streams come from Imaging IT Solutions (SEK2.67 billion) and Secure Communications (SEK388.55 million). The company also engages in Business Innovation, contributing SEK90.77 million to its revenue.

Sectra's Q1 earnings report shows a significant increase in revenue, rising to SEK 739.48 million from SEK 603.03 million last year, with net income climbing to SEK 80.4 million from SEK 61.56 million. The company's R&D expenses have been instrumental in driving innovation, particularly in their cloud-based services like Sectra One Cloud, which has recently been adopted by hospitals in Belgium for improved resource sharing and streamlined workflows. Forecasted annual profit growth of 21.2% and revenue growth of 14.2% indicate strong future prospects within the healthcare tech sector in Sweden.

OM:SECT B Revenue and Expenses Breakdown as at Sep 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) is an integrated biotechnology company that researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and specialty care across Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia with a market cap of SEK109.95 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue primarily from three segments: Hematology (SEK 15.07 billion), Immunology (SEK 7.49 billion), and Specialty Care (SEK 1.15 billion). The hematology segment is the largest contributor to its revenue stream.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (Sobi) has reported a 9.4% annual revenue growth, outpacing the Swedish market's 1%. Despite a lower net profit margin of 9%, down from 15.5% last year, the company's earnings are projected to grow at an impressive rate of 25.8% annually over the next three years. Sobi's R&D expenses have been pivotal in driving advancements, particularly with their recent Phase 3 VALIANT study showing a significant proteinuria reduction in patients with rare kidney diseases, highlighting its commitment to innovation and long-term growth potential within biotech.

OM:SOBI Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Sep 2024

