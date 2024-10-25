High Growth Tech Stocks in Japan to Watch October 2024

Japan's stock markets have recently experienced a decline, with the Nikkei 225 Index and TOPIX Index both falling, partly due to easing domestic inflation and ongoing speculation about potential interest rate changes by the Bank of Japan. In this environment, identifying high growth tech stocks that can navigate these economic shifts becomes crucial for investors looking to capitalize on innovation and technological advancements in Japan's dynamic market.
Top 10 High Growth Tech Companies In Japan
|
Name
|
Revenue Growth
|
Earnings Growth
|
Growth Rating
|
Material Group
|
20.45%
|
24.01%
|
★★★★★★
|
Hottolink
|
50.99%
|
61.55%
|
★★★★★★
|
eWeLLLtd
|
26.52%
|
27.53%
|
★★★★★★
|
Medley
|
24.98%
|
30.36%
|
★★★★★★
|
GMO AD Partners
|
69.79%
|
97.87%
|
★★★★★☆
|
Bengo4.comInc
|
20.76%
|
46.76%
|
★★★★★★
|
Kanamic NetworkLTD
|
20.75%
|
28.25%
|
★★★★★★
|
Mental Health TechnologiesLtd
|
27.88%
|
79.61%
|
★★★★★★
|
ExaWizards
|
21.96%
|
75.16%
|
★★★★★★
|
Money Forward
|
21.18%
|
71.10%
|
★★★★★★
SAKURA Internet
Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆
Overview: SAKURA Internet Inc. is a Japanese company specializing in cloud computing services, with a market capitalization of ¥162.12 billion.
Operations: The company generates revenue primarily through its Internet Infrastructure Business, amounting to ¥22.66 billion.
SAKURA Internet, amid a challenging tech landscape, has demonstrated robust growth prospects with an expected annual revenue increase of 33.9%, outpacing the Japanese market average of 4.2%. This growth is complemented by an impressive forecast in earnings, set to surge by 55.6% annually. The company's commitment to innovation is evident from its significant R&D investments, which have strategically positioned it for sustained future growth despite current industry volatility and a share price that has seen considerable fluctuations over the past three months. Recent strategic moves include a dividend increase to JPY 4 per share for FY2025 and upward revisions in financial forecasts, projecting net sales reaching JPY 28 billion with operating profits anticipated at JPY 2 billion for the fiscal year. These adjustments reflect not only SAKURA's operational resilience but also its adeptness at navigating market uncertainties while maintaining a strong focus on expanding its technological capabilities and enhancing shareholder value.
-
Sansan
Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆
Overview: Sansan, Inc. focuses on the planning, development, and sale of cloud-based solutions in Japan, with a market capitalization of ¥277.13 billion.
Operations: Sansan, Inc. generates revenue primarily from its Sansan/Bill One Business segment, which accounts for ¥31.79 billion, and the Eight Business segment contributing ¥3.80 billion. The company's focus on cloud-based solutions positions it within Japan's technology sector with a market capitalization of approximately ¥277.13 billion.
Sansan, a notable entity in Japan's tech sector, has recently shown promising developments that align with its growth trajectory in high-growth technology markets. With an impressive revenue forecast increase of 16.2% annually, it outstrips the Japanese market average growth of 4.2%. This is complemented by an anticipated earnings surge of 39.5% per year, showcasing a robust upward trend compared to the broader market's expectation of 8.7%. These figures are underpinned by Sansan’s strategic commitment to R&D, where recent expenditures have been pivotal in driving innovation and maintaining competitive advantage in the cloud-based contact management space. Additionally, the company repurchased shares worth ¥299.95 million between July and August 2024, reflecting confidence in its financial health and future prospects.
-
Shochiku
Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: Shochiku Co., Ltd. operates in the audio and video, theatre, and real estate sectors both in Japan and internationally, with a market capitalization of ¥141.48 billion.
Operations: Shochiku Co., Ltd. generates revenue primarily from its audio and video, theatre, and real estate divisions across domestic and international markets. The company has a market capitalization of ¥141.48 billion, reflecting its diverse business operations in these sectors.
Shochiku, navigating the competitive landscape of Japan's tech sector, is poised for a promising trajectory with revenue growth forecasted at 5.5% annually, surpassing the Japanese market average of 4.2%. This growth is underpinned by an aggressive R&D strategy that has seen expenses surge to bolster innovation in entertainment technologies. Despite current unprofitability, earnings are expected to skyrocket by 82.18% per year as the company transitions towards profitability within three years. Recent strategic moves include a robust share repurchase program executed in July 2024, signaling strong confidence in future financial performance and stability.
-
Companies discussed in this article include TSE:3778 TSE:4443 and TSE:9601.
