High Growth Tech Stocks in Japan to Watch October 2024

Japan's stock markets have recently experienced a decline, with the Nikkei 225 Index and TOPIX Index both falling, partly due to easing domestic inflation and ongoing speculation about potential interest rate changes by the Bank of Japan. In this environment, identifying high growth tech stocks that can navigate these economic shifts becomes crucial for investors looking to capitalize on innovation and technological advancements in Japan's dynamic market.

Top 10 High Growth Tech Companies In Japan

Name Revenue Growth Earnings Growth Growth Rating Material Group 20.45% 24.01% ★★★★★★ Hottolink 50.99% 61.55% ★★★★★★ eWeLLLtd 26.52% 27.53% ★★★★★★ Medley 24.98% 30.36% ★★★★★★ GMO AD Partners 69.79% 97.87% ★★★★★☆ Bengo4.comInc 20.76% 46.76% ★★★★★★ Kanamic NetworkLTD 20.75% 28.25% ★★★★★★ Mental Health TechnologiesLtd 27.88% 79.61% ★★★★★★ ExaWizards 21.96% 75.16% ★★★★★★ Money Forward 21.18% 71.10% ★★★★★★

Here we highlight a subset of our preferred stocks from the screener.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: SAKURA Internet Inc. is a Japanese company specializing in cloud computing services, with a market capitalization of ¥162.12 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue primarily through its Internet Infrastructure Business, amounting to ¥22.66 billion.

SAKURA Internet, amid a challenging tech landscape, has demonstrated robust growth prospects with an expected annual revenue increase of 33.9%, outpacing the Japanese market average of 4.2%. This growth is complemented by an impressive forecast in earnings, set to surge by 55.6% annually. The company's commitment to innovation is evident from its significant R&D investments, which have strategically positioned it for sustained future growth despite current industry volatility and a share price that has seen considerable fluctuations over the past three months. Recent strategic moves include a dividend increase to JPY 4 per share for FY2025 and upward revisions in financial forecasts, projecting net sales reaching JPY 28 billion with operating profits anticipated at JPY 2 billion for the fiscal year. These adjustments reflect not only SAKURA's operational resilience but also its adeptness at navigating market uncertainties while maintaining a strong focus on expanding its technological capabilities and enhancing shareholder value.