High Growth Tech Stocks in Japan to Watch This October 2024

Japan's stock markets have recently experienced a decline, with the Nikkei 225 Index and the broader TOPIX Index both falling, as easing domestic inflation has led to speculation about future interest rate decisions by the Bank of Japan. In this context, identifying high-growth tech stocks involves looking for companies that can navigate these economic conditions effectively, leveraging innovation and market demand to drive growth despite broader market challenges.

Top 10 High Growth Tech Companies In Japan

Name Revenue Growth Earnings Growth Growth Rating Material Group 20.45% 24.01% ★★★★★★ Hottolink 50.99% 61.55% ★★★★★★ eWeLLLtd 26.52% 27.53% ★★★★★★ Medley 24.98% 30.36% ★★★★★★ f-code 22.70% 22.62% ★★★★★☆ Bengo4.comInc 20.76% 46.76% ★★★★★★ Kanamic NetworkLTD 20.75% 28.25% ★★★★★★ Mental Health TechnologiesLtd 27.88% 79.61% ★★★★★★ ExaWizards 21.96% 75.16% ★★★★★★ Money Forward 21.22% 71.29% ★★★★★★

Let's explore several standout options from the results in the screener.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Finatext Holdings Ltd. operates in Japan, focusing on fintech solutions, big data analysis, and financial infrastructure businesses, with a market capitalization of ¥49.08 billion.

Operations: The company's revenue primarily stems from its Financial Infrastructure Business, generating ¥3.43 billion, followed by Big Data Analysis and Fintech Solution businesses at ¥1.42 billion and ¥1.22 billion, respectively.

Finatext Holdings has emerged as a noteworthy contender in Japan's tech sector, particularly highlighted by its impressive forecasted annual revenue growth of 26.2% and earnings growth of 63.4%. Despite facing challenges such as a highly volatile share price and shareholder dilution over the past year, the company's recent transition into profitability underscores its potential resilience and adaptability in a competitive market. Notably, Finatext is investing significantly in R&D to innovate and stay relevant against industry giants; however, specific figures on R&D spending were not disclosed. As it stands, the firm's ability to maintain this momentum could be pivotal for its standing in high-growth tech sectors moving forward.

TSE:4419 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Oct 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Takara Bio Inc., along with its subsidiaries, operates in the bioindustry, contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), and gene therapy sectors across Japan, China, the rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and other international markets with a market capitalization of ¥128.24 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue primarily from its drug discovery segment, which contributes ¥42.82 billion. It operates across multiple regions, including Japan, China, and the United States.

Takara Bio, navigating through a challenging year with a 99.1% drop in earnings, still forecasts an impressive annual revenue increase of 5.6%, outpacing the Japanese market's average of 4.2%. Despite these hurdles, the company projects robust earnings growth at 30.2% annually, signaling strong recovery potential and resilience in the biotech sector. R&D investments remain pivotal for Takara Bio as it seeks to innovate within its field; however, specific expenditure figures were not disclosed in recent updates. With recent guidance indicating expected full-year net sales reaching ¥48.9 billion and an operating profit of ¥5 billion, Takara Bio is positioning itself to leverage its scientific capabilities to meet growing market demands effectively.

TSE:4974 Revenue and Expenses Breakdown as at Oct 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Fuji Soft Incorporated is an IT company with operations in Japan and internationally, and it has a market cap of ¥608.29 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue primarily from its SI Business segment, which accounts for ¥290.11 billion. The Facility Business contributes ¥3.42 billion to the total revenue.

Fuji Soft, amidst a transformative period marked by digitalization and heightened M&A activity, has shown notable financial dynamism. With earnings growth outpacing the Japanese market at 21.7% annually compared to the broader market's 8.7%, and revenue projections modestly climbing by 4.7% per year, the company is strategically positioned within its sector. Recent acquisition interest from global investment firms like KKR underscores Fuji Soft's pivotal role in Japan’s IT services landscape, further buoyed by a significant tender offer priced at a premium of over 97%. This corporate maneuvering not only reflects confidence in Fuji Soft’s future prospects but also highlights its central position in an industry increasingly reliant on advanced technology solutions.

TSE:9749 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Oct 2024

Key Takeaways

