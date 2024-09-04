High Growth Tech Stocks In India Featuring Coforge And 2 Others

The Indian market has stayed flat over the past 7 days but is up 44% over the past year, with earnings forecast to grow by 17% annually. In this environment, identifying high-growth tech stocks like Coforge and two others can be crucial for investors looking to capitalize on robust growth potential.

Top 10 High Growth Tech Companies In India

Name Revenue Growth Earnings Growth Growth Rating Tips Industries 24.69% 24.16% ★★★★★★ Newgen Software Technologies 21.83% 22.72% ★★★★★★ Happiest Minds Technologies 22.15% 22.22% ★★★★★★ Coforge 14.16% 22.47% ★★★★★☆ C. E. Info Systems 29.94% 26.97% ★★★★★★ Netweb Technologies India 33.65% 35.61% ★★★★★★ Sterlite Technologies 21.41% 101.08% ★★★★★☆ Tejas Networks 23.05% 63.54% ★★★★★☆ Avalon Technologies 20.12% 41.74% ★★★★★☆ INOX Leisure 17.73% 66.63% ★★★★★☆

Let's uncover some gems from our specialized screener.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Coforge Limited provides IT and IT-enabled services across various regions, including India, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific, with a market cap of ₹427.35 billion.

Operations: Coforge Limited's primary revenue stream comes from its Software Solutions segment, generating ₹93.59 billion. The company operates in various regions, including India, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

Coforge's recent collaboration with Salesforce to launch Coforge ENZO, an environmental and net-zero offering, underscores its commitment to innovative solutions in sustainability. The company's revenue is projected to grow 14.2% annually, outpacing the broader Indian market's 10% growth rate. Despite a net income of ₹1.33 billion for Q1 2024, down from ₹1.65 billion last year, earnings are forecasted to rise by 22.5% per year. R&D expenses have been strategically allocated towards AI and digital transformation initiatives.

NSEI:COFORGE Revenue and Expenses Breakdown as at Sep 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Persistent Systems Limited provides software products, services, and technology solutions in India, North America, and internationally with a market cap of ₹777.20 billion.

Operations: Persistent Systems Limited generates revenue from three primary segments: Healthcare & Life Sciences (₹23.88 billion), Software, Hi-Tech and Emerging Industries (₹46.41 billion), and Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) (₹32.08 billion). The company operates across India, North America, and international markets.

Persistent Systems has demonstrated robust growth, with earnings forecast to increase by 19.2% annually, surpassing the Indian market's 16.9%. The company's revenue is projected to grow at 13.6% per year, reflecting its strong market position and innovative solutions like the GenAI Hub for enterprise AI applications. Persistent's focus on R&D is evident with substantial investments aimed at digital transformation initiatives, contributing significantly to its competitive edge in the tech industry.

NSEI:PERSISTENT Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Sep 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Tech Mahindra Limited provides information technology services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, India, and internationally with a market cap of ₹1.45 trillion.

Operations: Tech Mahindra generates revenue primarily from IT Services (₹439.48 billion) and Business Process Outsourcing (₹78.94 billion). The company's net profit margin is 10%.

Tech Mahindra's earnings are forecast to grow significantly at 29.1% annually, outpacing the Indian market's 16.9%. Despite a recent -42.7% earnings growth, the company's robust R&D investments, including collaborations in ORAN and 6G with Northeastern University, highlight its commitment to innovation. Additionally, Tech Mahindra spends a substantial portion of its revenue on R&D efforts, ensuring it remains competitive in telecom and AI sectors while addressing penalties related to GST assessments from previous years.

NSEI:TECHM Revenue and Expenses Breakdown as at Sep 2024

Turning Ideas Into Actions

Interested In Other Possibilities?

