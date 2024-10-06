High Growth Tech Stocks In Hong Kong For October 2024

Amidst escalating tensions in the Middle East and rising oil prices, global markets have shown mixed reactions, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index experiencing a notable surge of 10.2% as optimism around China's supportive measures bolstered investor sentiment. In this dynamic environment, identifying high-growth tech stocks in Hong Kong requires a focus on companies that can leverage innovative technologies and robust market demand to navigate potential geopolitical uncertainties and capitalize on economic opportunities.

Top 10 High Growth Tech Companies In Hong Kong

Name Revenue Growth Earnings Growth Growth Rating Wasion Holdings 22.37% 25.47% ★★★★★☆ MedSci Healthcare Holdings 48.74% 48.78% ★★★★★☆ Inspur Digital Enterprise Technology 25.31% 39.04% ★★★★★☆ RemeGen 26.30% 52.19% ★★★★★☆ Cowell e Holdings 31.82% 35.43% ★★★★★★ Akeso 32.59% 54.56% ★★★★★★ Innovent Biologics 22.24% 59.39% ★★★★★☆ Beijing Airdoc Technology 37.47% 93.35% ★★★★★☆ Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Biopharmaceutical 24.70% 8.53% ★★★★★☆ Biocytogen Pharmaceuticals (Beijing) 21.53% 109.17% ★★★★★☆

Below we spotlight a couple of our favorites from our exclusive screener.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Kuaishou Technology is an investment holding company that offers live streaming, online marketing, and various services in the People’s Republic of China, with a market capitalization of approximately HK$253.60 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue primarily from domestic operations, contributing CN¥117.32 billion, with overseas activities adding CN¥3.57 billion.

Kuaishou Technology, a player in the high-growth tech sector in Hong Kong, has shown robust financial and operational growth. In its recent earnings for H1 2024, the company reported a significant sales increase to CNY 60.38 billion from CNY 52.96 billion year-over-year, with net income soaring to CNY 8.10 billion from just CNY 607 million. This surge is underpinned by an aggressive R&D strategy that allocates substantial resources towards innovation—evident from its latest AI-driven initiatives like Kling AI and Kolors image generation model which are setting new industry standards in video and image generation technology. Moreover, Kuaishou's revenue is expected to grow at 9% annually, outpacing the Hong Kong market's average of 7.4%, while earnings are forecasted to expand by approximately 18.7% per year—testament to its strong market position and forward-thinking approach in technology development. The firm’s commitment to R&D not only enhances product offerings but also solidifies its competitive edge as it adapts swiftly to changing digital media landscapes—a critical factor for sustaining long-term growth in the dynamic tech industry of Hong Kong.

SEHK:1024 Revenue and Expenses Breakdown as at Oct 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited is an investment holding company involved in the enterprise resource planning business, with a market capitalization of HK$38.71 billion.

Operations: Kingdee International Software Group focuses on enterprise resource planning, primarily generating revenue from its Cloud Service Business, which accounts for CN¥4.86 billion, and its ERP Business with CN¥1.13 billion.

Kingdee International Software Group, amidst a challenging landscape, managed to reduce its net loss to CNY 217.85 million in H1 2024 from CNY 283.54 million the previous year, reflecting tighter operational control and possibly effective cost management strategies. The company's commitment to innovation is underscored by its R&D expenditure which remains a critical focus; however, specific financials on R&D spending were not disclosed in the latest earnings release. With earnings forecasted to grow at an impressive rate of 45.9% annually, Kingdee seems poised for recovery and growth despite current unprofitability. This growth trajectory is notably faster than Hong Kong’s tech market average growth rate of 13.9%, suggesting potential for significant market share gains if trends continue favorably.

SEHK:268 Revenue and Expenses Breakdown as at Oct 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Tencent Holdings Limited is an investment holding company that provides value-added services, online advertising, fintech, and business services both in China and internationally, with a market capitalization of approximately HK$4.39 trillion.

Operations: The company's primary revenue streams include value-added services (VAS), generating CN¥302.28 billion, followed by fintech and business services at CN¥209.17 billion, and online advertising contributing CN¥111.89 billion.

Tencent Holdings, navigating through a dynamic tech landscape, has demonstrated robust financial health with a significant 12.8% forecasted annual earnings growth and an 8.1% expected revenue increase per year, outpacing the broader Hong Kong market's expansion rates. The company's strategic R&D investment remains pivotal, amounting to CNY 35 billion in the latest fiscal period, reinforcing its commitment to innovation and securing competitive advantages in software and AI technologies. Amid recent market activities, Tencent explored strategic options with Ubisoft's Guillemot family, potentially enhancing its gaming segment’s footprint while also bolstering overall market positioning through collaborative ventures or acquisitions. This move could significantly impact Tencent’s long-term growth trajectory within the global interactive media sphere.

SEHK:700 Revenue and Expenses Breakdown as at Oct 2024

Explore the 44 names from our SEHK High Growth Tech and AI Stocks screener

