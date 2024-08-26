High Growth Tech Stocks in Germany for August 2024

As the European economy shows signs of resilience, with Germany's DAX index rising 1.70% amid hopes for interest rate cuts by the ECB, investors are increasingly eyeing high-growth tech stocks in Germany. In this favorable market environment, identifying robust tech companies with strong growth potential and innovative capabilities becomes crucial for capitalizing on emerging opportunities.

Top 10 High Growth Tech Companies In Germany

Name Revenue Growth Earnings Growth Growth Rating Ströer SE KGaA 7.39% 29.86% ★★★★★☆ Stemmer Imaging 13.34% 23.20% ★★★★★☆ Exasol 14.66% 117.10% ★★★★★☆ NAGA Group 25.85% 78.32% ★★★★★☆ ParTec 41.16% 63.31% ★★★★★★ medondo holding 34.52% 71.99% ★★★★★☆ Northern Data 32.53% 68.17% ★★★★★☆ cyan 27.51% 67.79% ★★★★★☆ Rubean 43.51% 73.87% ★★★★★☆ asknet Solutions 20.06% 74.86% ★★★★★☆

Underneath we present a selection of stocks filtered out by our screen.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Northern Data AG develops and operates high-performance computing (HPC) infrastructure solutions for businesses and research institutions worldwide, with a market cap of €1.56 billion.

Operations: Northern Data AG generates revenue primarily through Peak Mining (€156.13 million), Taiga Cloud (€22.13 million), and Ardent Data Centers (€31.46 million). The company also incurs consolidation costs amounting to -€178.50 million.

Northern Data is positioning itself as a significant player in the AI and cloud computing sectors, with a projected revenue growth of 32.5% annually, outpacing the German market's 5.1%. The company's R&D expenses have been substantial, reflecting its commitment to innovation; for instance, last year's R&D spending was €77.53 million compared to €193.29 million previously. Despite recent losses and shareholder dilution, Northern Data's focus on high-performance computing and AI workloads through its Taiga Cloud service highlights its potential for future profitability.

DB:NB2 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Software Aktiengesellschaft offers software development, licensing, maintenance, and IT services across Germany, the United States, and internationally with a market cap of €2.68 billion.

Operations: Software Aktiengesellschaft generates revenue primarily from three segments: Digital Business (€597.13 million), Professional Services (€156.57 million), and Adabas & Natural (A&N) (€246.59 million).

Software AG is advancing in the tech sector, particularly with its enterprise-grade connected assets and device management solutions. Despite a 4.4% earnings contraction last year, the company is projected to achieve an 87.88% annual earnings growth over the next three years. R&D expenses reflect their innovation drive, with recent spending of €77.53 million compared to €193.29 million previously. Revenue growth forecasts at 5.2% per year align closely with the German market's rate of 5.1%.

HMSE:SOW Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Formycon AG is a biotechnology company that develops biosimilar drugs in Germany and Switzerland, with a market cap of approximately €928.75 million.

Operations: Formycon AG focuses on developing biosimilar drugs, generating revenue primarily from its Drug Delivery Systems segment, which reported €60.80 million in revenue.

Formycon AG, a biotech innovator, has shown remarkable potential with revenue forecasted to grow at 32.5% annually, outpacing the German market's 5.1%. Despite a challenging half-year with sales dropping to €26.89 million and a net loss of €10.09 million, the company's robust R&D investment underscores its commitment to innovation. With earnings projected to rise by 30.9% per year, Formycon's future prospects in high-growth tech remain promising despite recent setbacks.

XTRA:FYB Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Aug 2024

Summing It All Up

