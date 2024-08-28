High Growth Tech Stocks in France for August 2024

The French market has seen a boost in business activity thanks to the Paris Olympics, even as the broader European economy shows mixed signals with manufacturing still contracting. Amidst this backdrop, high-growth tech stocks in France present intriguing opportunities for investors looking to capitalize on sectors that thrive on innovation and economic resilience.

Top 10 High Growth Tech Companies In France

Name Revenue Growth Earnings Growth Growth Rating Icape Holding 16.18% 35.08% ★★★★★☆ Cogelec 11.32% 24.06% ★★★★★☆ VusionGroup 21.32% 25.74% ★★★★★★ Munic 26.68% 149.17% ★★★★★☆ Adocia 59.08% 63.00% ★★★★★★ Oncodesign Société Anonyme 14.68% 101.18% ★★★★★☆ Valneva 24.22% 28.34% ★★★★★☆ Pherecydes Pharma Société anonyme 63.30% 78.85% ★★★★★☆ OSE Immunotherapeutics 30.02% 5.91% ★★★★★☆ beaconsmind 31.75% 106.73% ★★★★★★

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Bolloré SE operates in transportation and logistics, communications, and industry sectors across multiple continents including Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, and Africa with a market cap of €16.08 billion.

Operations: Bolloré SE generates revenue primarily from its communications segment (€14.87 billion), followed by Bollore Energy (€2.75 billion) and the industry sector (€352.70 million). The company operates across multiple continents, including Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, and Africa.

Bolloré's recent performance showcases significant growth, with earnings up 72.3% over the past year and a forecasted annual profit growth of 32.8%. Revenue is expected to grow at 8.3% per year, outpacing the French market's average of 5.8%. The company reported sales of €10.59 billion for H1 2024, a substantial increase from €6.23 billion last year, while net income surged to €3.76 billion from €114 million previously. Notably, Bolloré has invested heavily in R&D to drive innovation and maintain competitive advantage in the tech sector.

ENXTPA:BOL Revenue and Expenses Breakdown as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Sword Group S.E. provides IT and software solutions worldwide, with a market cap of €292.40 million.

Operations: Sword Group S.E. operates in the IT and software solutions sector globally. The company generates revenue through various segments, focusing on delivering comprehensive technology services to its clients.

Sword Group has demonstrated robust performance, with revenue rising to €156.89 million for H1 2024 from €146.12 million the previous year. Despite a net income dip to €10.16 million from €12.87 million, the company’s earnings are forecasted to grow at 18.5% annually, outpacing the French market's 12.3%. Their commitment to innovation is evident in significant R&D investments, driving future growth and competitive advantage in tech solutions tailored for diverse sectors like finance and healthcare.

ENXTPA:SWP Revenue and Expenses Breakdown as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Vivendi SE is an entertainment, media, and communication company with operations spanning France, Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa and has a market cap of €10.12 billion.

Operations: Vivendi SE generates revenue primarily from its Canal+ Group (€6.20 billion), Havas Group (€2.92 billion), and Gameloft (€304 million) segments, with additional contributions from Prisma Media (€303 million) and Vivendi Village (€151 million). The company also invests in new initiatives, which brought in €176 million.

Vivendi's revenue surged to €9.05 billion for H1 2024 from €4.70 billion a year ago, reflecting a robust 92.6% increase. Despite net income dipping to €159 million from €174 million, the company's earnings are forecasted to grow at an impressive 30.6% annually, outpacing the French market's 12.3%. Significant R&D investment is evident with expenditures driving innovation across its diverse media segments, ensuring competitive advantage and future growth potential in tech-driven solutions for clients like Canal+.

ENXTPA:VIV Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Aug 2024

