High Growth Tech Stocks In France To Watch Now

With European inflation nearing the central bank's target and France's CAC 40 Index showing a modest gain, the market sentiment has been cautiously optimistic. In this context, identifying high-growth tech stocks in France involves looking for companies that demonstrate strong innovation, robust financial health, and resilience to broader economic fluctuations.

Top 10 High Growth Tech Companies In France

Name Revenue Growth Earnings Growth Growth Rating Icape Holding 16.18% 35.08% ★★★★★☆ Cogelec 11.32% 24.06% ★★★★★☆ VusionGroup 21.32% 25.74% ★★★★★★ Munic 26.68% 149.17% ★★★★★☆ Adocia 59.08% 63.00% ★★★★★★ Oncodesign Société Anonyme 14.68% 101.18% ★★★★★☆ Valneva 24.22% 28.34% ★★★★★☆ Pherecydes Pharma Société anonyme 63.30% 78.85% ★★★★★☆ OSE Immunotherapeutics 30.02% 5.91% ★★★★★☆ beaconsmind 31.75% 106.73% ★★★★★★

Let's dive into some prime choices out of from the screener.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Esker SA operates a cloud platform for finance and customer service professionals in France and internationally, with a market cap of €1.40 billion.

Operations: Esker SA generates revenue primarily from its Software & Programming segment, amounting to €190.92 million. The company serves finance and customer service professionals through its cloud platform across various regions.

Esker, a notable player in the French tech scene, has seen its shares rise 35% over the past year, reaching a market value of €1.2 billion ($1.3 billion). The company's revenue growth is forecasted at 11.8% annually, outpacing the French market's 5.8%. Esker’s earnings are expected to grow significantly at 25.4% per year over the next three years. With recent enhancements to its Source-to-Pay suite focusing on sustainability and ESG compliance, Esker is well-positioned for continued innovation and efficiency improvements in organizational processes.

ENXTPA:ALESK Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Sep 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Vivendi SE is an entertainment, media, and communication company with a market cap of €10.21 billion, operating in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa.

Operations: Vivendi SE generates revenue primarily from its Canal+ Group (€6.20 billion), Havas Group (€2.92 billion), and Gameloft (€304 million) segments, with additional contributions from Prisma Media and Vivendi Village. The company operates across multiple regions, including Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa.

Vivendi's revenue is projected to grow at 9.3% annually, outpacing the French market's 5.8%. The company's earnings are expected to surge by 30.6% per year over the next three years, reflecting its profitable turnaround this year. Notably, Vivendi has repurchased 18.42 million shares for €184 million in early 2024, signaling confidence in its future prospects. Canal+ exploring a potential listing on the London Stock Exchange could further unlock value and streamline operations within Vivendi’s diverse media portfolio.

ENXTPA:VIV Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Sep 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: VusionGroup S.A. offers digitalization solutions for commerce across Europe, Asia, and North America with a market cap of €2.20 billion.

Operations: VusionGroup S.A. generates revenue primarily from installing and maintaining electronic shelf labels, amounting to €801.96 million. The company operates across Europe, Asia, and North America with a focus on digitalization solutions for commerce.

VusionGroup's revenue is forecast to grow at 21.3% per year, outpacing the French market's 5.8%. With earnings projected to increase by 25.7% annually, VusionGroup demonstrates robust growth potential in the tech sector. The recent partnership with Ace Hardware integrates their advanced digital shelf label (DSL) technology across over 5,000 stores, enhancing operational efficiencies and customer experience. In H1 2024 alone, R&D expenses reached €45 million, underscoring their commitment to innovation and future growth prospects within the industry.

ENXTPA:VU Revenue and Expenses Breakdown as at Sep 2024

