High Growth Tech In Hong Kong Three Stocks To Watch

As global markets face a mix of economic uncertainty and investor caution, the Hong Kong tech sector continues to draw attention for its potential high growth opportunities. In this article, we will explore three promising tech stocks in Hong Kong that stand out due to their innovative capabilities and resilience amid fluctuating market conditions.

Top 10 High Growth Tech Companies In Hong Kong

Name Revenue Growth Earnings Growth Growth Rating Wasion Holdings 22.37% 25.47% ★★★★★☆ MedSci Healthcare Holdings 48.74% 48.78% ★★★★★☆ Inspur Digital Enterprise Technology 25.37% 39.10% ★★★★★☆ Cowell e Holdings 31.82% 35.43% ★★★★★★ RemeGen 26.30% 52.19% ★★★★★☆ Akeso 32.86% 54.67% ★★★★★★ Innovent Biologics 22.36% 59.39% ★★★★★☆ Biocytogen Pharmaceuticals (Beijing) 21.53% 109.17% ★★★★★☆ Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Biopharmaceutical 24.70% 8.53% ★★★★★☆ Beijing Airdoc Technology 37.47% 93.35% ★★★★★☆

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: CanSino Biologics Inc. develops, manufactures, and commercializes vaccines in the People’s Republic of China with a market cap of HK$7.74 billion.

Operations: CanSino Biologics focuses on the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of vaccines in China. The company generates revenue primarily from vaccine sales and related services.

CanSino Biologics, a prominent player in the biotech industry, reported significant revenue growth from CNY 25.91 million to CNY 303.43 million for the half year ended June 30, 2024. Despite a net loss of CNY 225.37 million, this marks an improvement from the previous year's loss of CNY 841.43 million. The company's R&D expenses have been substantial, reflecting its commitment to innovation and future growth potential in the biotech sector with an expected annual profit growth rate of 117.56%.

SEHK:6185 Revenue and Expenses Breakdown as at Sep 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the research, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel drugs to address unmet medical needs in China and internationally, with a market cap of HK$39.71 billion.

Operations: Kelun-Biotech generates revenue primarily from its pharmaceutical segment, which reported CN¥1.88 billion in sales. The company focuses on novel drug development and commercialization to meet unmet medical needs both domestically and internationally.

Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Biopharmaceutical has demonstrated robust revenue growth, increasing by 24.7% to CNY 1.38 billion for the half year ended June 30, 2024. The company’s R&D expenses reflect a strong commitment to innovation, with significant investment in developing advanced therapeutics like sacituzumab tirumotecan (sac-TMT). This focus on R&D is pivotal as it underpins their recent product-related announcements and clinical trial successes, particularly in oncology treatments which continue to show promising results in various phases of clinical trials.

SEHK:6990 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Sep 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Akeso, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that researches, develops, manufactures, and commercializes antibody drugs with a market cap of HK$48.75 billion.

Operations: Akeso focuses on the research, development, production, and sale of biopharmaceutical products, generating CN¥1.87 billion in revenue. The company specializes in antibody drugs.

Akeso's revenue is forecasted to grow at 32.9% annually, significantly outpacing the Hong Kong market's 7.3%. Despite recent financial challenges, including a net loss of CNY 238.59 million for H1 2024, Akeso remains committed to innovation with substantial R&D investments. Their focus on bi-specific antibodies like ivonescimab has shown promising clinical results, particularly in oncology treatments where earnings are expected to grow by 54.67% annually over the next three years.

SEHK:9926 Revenue and Expenses Breakdown as at Sep 2024

