High Growth Stocks With Insider Ownership On Euronext Amsterdam

In the midst of geopolitical tensions impacting global markets, the Netherlands' stock market has been navigating a complex landscape, with European indices experiencing declines amid caution from investors. As economic conditions fluctuate, growth companies with high insider ownership on Euronext Amsterdam present an intriguing opportunity for investors who value alignment between company leadership and shareholder interests.

Top 5 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In The Netherlands

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth Envipco Holding (ENXTAM:ENVI) 36.7% 82.7% Ebusco Holding (ENXTAM:EBUS) 31% 107.8% MotorK (ENXTAM:MTRK) 35.7% 108.4% Basic-Fit (ENXTAM:BFIT) 12% 77.7% CVC Capital Partners (ENXTAM:CVC) 20.2% 31% PostNL (ENXTAM:PNL) 35.6% 36.4%

Click here to see the full list of 6 stocks from our Fast Growing Euronext Amsterdam Companies With High Insider Ownership screener.

Here's a peek at a few of the choices from the screener.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Basic-Fit N.V., along with its subsidiaries, operates fitness clubs and has a market capitalization of approximately €1.63 billion.

Operations: The company's revenue segments include €505.17 million from Benelux and €626.41 million from France, Spain, and Germany.

Insider Ownership: 12%

Basic-Fit demonstrates potential as a growth company with high insider ownership, supported by its forecasted annual earnings growth of 77.7%, significantly outpacing the Dutch market. Despite a decline in profit margins, its revenue is expected to grow faster than the market average. Recent activist pressure from Buckley Capital Management highlights strategic opportunities for value maximization, though management's reluctance to explore a sale could impact future dynamics. Recent earnings show improvement with sales reaching €584.76 million and net income returning to positive territory at €4.18 million.

Story continues

ENXTAM:BFIT Ownership Breakdown as at Oct 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Envipco Holding N.V. designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, markets, sells, leases, and services reverse vending machines for collecting and processing used beverage containers primarily in the Netherlands, North America, and Europe with a market cap of €297.11 million.

Operations: Envipco generates revenue through the design, development, manufacturing, assembly, marketing, sales, leasing, and servicing of reverse vending machines for used beverage container collection and processing across the Netherlands, North America, and Europe.

Insider Ownership: 36.7%

Envipco Holding is positioned for significant growth, with earnings expected to rise by 82.67% annually, surpassing the Dutch market's average. Revenue forecasts also indicate a robust increase of 35.5% per year, outpacing the market significantly. The company recently secured substantial orders in Romania, enhancing its growth prospects despite past shareholder dilution and a volatile share price. Envipco reported improved financial results with reduced net losses and increased sales in recent quarters.

ENXTAM:ENVI Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Oct 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: MotorK plc, with a market cap of €263.80 million, provides software-as-a-service solutions for the automotive retail industry across Italy, Spain, France, Germany, and the Benelux Union.

Operations: The company's revenue is primarily generated from its Software & Programming segment, amounting to €42.50 million.

Insider Ownership: 35.7%

MotorK is poised for substantial growth, with revenue expected to increase by 22.1% annually, outpacing the Dutch market. The company reported a narrowed net loss of €6.48 million for the half year ending June 2024, showing improvement from the previous year's €7.8 million loss. Although shareholders experienced dilution last year and profitability remains three years away, insider ownership is significant and executive changes may drive strategic shifts under new CFO Zoltan Gelencser's leadership starting August 2024.

ENXTAM:MTRK Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Oct 2024

Make It Happen

Delve into our full catalog of 6 Fast Growing Euronext Amsterdam Companies With High Insider Ownership here.

Already own these companies? Link your portfolio to Simply Wall St and get alerts on any new warning signs to your stocks.

Elevate your portfolio with Simply Wall St, the ultimate app for investors seeking global market coverage.

Want To Explore Some Alternatives?

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.The analysis only considers stock directly held by insiders. It does not include indirectly owned stock through other vehicles such as corporate and/or trust entities. All forecast revenue and earnings growth rates quoted are in terms of annualised (per annum) growth rates over 1-3 years.

Companies discussed in this article include ENXTAM:BFIT ENXTAM:ENVI and ENXTAM:MTRK.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com