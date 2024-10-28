High Growth Companies With Insider Confidence In October 2024

In This Article:
As global markets navigate the challenges of rising U.S. Treasury yields and tepid economic growth, investors are closely watching how these factors influence equity performance, particularly in the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index which has shown resilience. In this environment, companies with high insider ownership can be appealing to investors seeking assurance in their growth potential, as significant insider stakes often signal confidence in a company's future prospects despite broader market uncertainties.
Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership
|
Name
|
Insider Ownership
|
Earnings Growth
|
Lavvi Empreendimentos Imobiliários (BOVESPA:LAVV3)
|
11.9%
|
21.1%
|
Archean Chemical Industries (NSEI:ACI)
|
22.9%
|
34%
|
Kirloskar Pneumatic (BSE:505283)
|
30.3%
|
26%
|
People & Technology (KOSDAQ:A137400)
|
16.4%
|
35.6%
|
Medley (TSE:4480)
|
34%
|
30.4%
|
Credo Technology Group Holding (NasdaqGS:CRDO)
|
13.9%
|
95%
|
Pharma Mar (BME:PHM)
|
11.8%
|
55.1%
|
Adveritas (ASX:AV1)
|
21.2%
|
144.2%
|
Plenti Group (ASX:PLT)
|
12.8%
|
107.6%
|
EHang Holdings (NasdaqGM:EH)
|
32.8%
|
81.4%
We'll examine a selection from our screener results.
Geo Energy Resources
Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★★
Overview: Geo Energy Resources Limited is an investment holding company involved in the mining, production, and trading of coal with a market capitalization of SGD392.51 million.
Operations: The company generates revenue of $418.63 million from its coal mining activities.
Insider Ownership: 33.5%
Revenue Growth Forecast: 38.6% p.a.
Geo Energy Resources exhibits strong growth potential with substantial insider ownership, evidenced by significant insider buying recently. Despite a dip in sales to US$169.42 million for the first half of 2024, the company's earnings remain stable. A US$150 million infrastructure project in Indonesia aligns with its ambitious growth strategy, potentially boosting production and revenue streams. However, its dividend yield of 6.92% is not well covered by free cash flows, indicating potential sustainability concerns.
-
Zhejiang Xinhua ChemicalLtd
Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: Zhejiang Xinhua Chemical Co., Ltd. manufactures and trades various chemicals and chemical raw materials both in China and internationally, with a market capitalization of approximately CN¥4.45 billion.
Operations: The company's revenue segments include the manufacturing and trading of various chemicals and chemical raw materials both domestically and internationally.
Insider Ownership: 16.8%
Revenue Growth Forecast: 18.4% p.a.
Zhejiang Xinhua Chemical shows promising growth potential with strong insider ownership. Recent earnings reveal a revenue increase to CNY 1.48 billion for the first half of 2024, alongside net income growth to CNY 147.17 million. The company trades at a favorable price-to-earnings ratio of 17x, below the market average, and its earnings are forecasted to grow significantly at 27.55% annually over the next three years, outpacing both industry and market averages in China.
-
KMC (Kuei Meng) International
Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: KMC (Kuei Meng) International Inc. manufactures and sells chains, motorcycle components, and vehicle components across Asia, Europe, and the United States with a market cap of NT$17.39 billion.
Operations: The company generates revenue of NT$4.64 billion from the manufacture and sale of transmission products.
Insider Ownership: 15.9%
Revenue Growth Forecast: 15% p.a.
KMC International's earnings are projected to grow significantly at 27.6% annually, surpassing the Taiwanese market average. Despite a recent decline in profit margins, the company reported increased Q2 sales of TWD 1.36 billion and net income of TWD 261.98 million year-over-year. Trading at a substantial discount to estimated fair value, analysts agree on potential price appreciation of 36%. Recent dividend announcements reflect an unstable track record but indicate shareholder returns remain a priority.
-
Companies discussed in this article include SGX:RE4 SHSE:603867 and TWSE:5306.
