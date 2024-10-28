High Growth Companies With Insider Confidence In October 2024

As global markets navigate the challenges of rising U.S. Treasury yields and tepid economic growth, investors are closely watching how these factors influence equity performance, particularly in the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index which has shown resilience. In this environment, companies with high insider ownership can be appealing to investors seeking assurance in their growth potential, as significant insider stakes often signal confidence in a company's future prospects despite broader market uncertainties.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth Lavvi Empreendimentos Imobiliários (BOVESPA:LAVV3) 11.9% 21.1% Archean Chemical Industries (NSEI:ACI) 22.9% 34% Kirloskar Pneumatic (BSE:505283) 30.3% 26% People & Technology (KOSDAQ:A137400) 16.4% 35.6% Medley (TSE:4480) 34% 30.4% Credo Technology Group Holding (NasdaqGS:CRDO) 13.9% 95% Pharma Mar (BME:PHM) 11.8% 55.1% Adveritas (ASX:AV1) 21.2% 144.2% Plenti Group (ASX:PLT) 12.8% 107.6% EHang Holdings (NasdaqGM:EH) 32.8% 81.4%

Click here to see the full list of 1513 stocks from our Fast Growing Companies With High Insider Ownership screener.

We'll examine a selection from our screener results.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Geo Energy Resources Limited is an investment holding company involved in the mining, production, and trading of coal with a market capitalization of SGD392.51 million.

Operations: The company generates revenue of $418.63 million from its coal mining activities.

Insider Ownership: 33.5%

Revenue Growth Forecast: 38.6% p.a.

Geo Energy Resources exhibits strong growth potential with substantial insider ownership, evidenced by significant insider buying recently. Despite a dip in sales to US$169.42 million for the first half of 2024, the company's earnings remain stable. A US$150 million infrastructure project in Indonesia aligns with its ambitious growth strategy, potentially boosting production and revenue streams. However, its dividend yield of 6.92% is not well covered by free cash flows, indicating potential sustainability concerns.

SGX:RE4 Ownership Breakdown as at Oct 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Zhejiang Xinhua Chemical Co., Ltd. manufactures and trades various chemicals and chemical raw materials both in China and internationally, with a market capitalization of approximately CN¥4.45 billion.