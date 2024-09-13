Hibiscus Petroleum Berhad (KLSE:HIBISCS) Has Announced A Dividend Of MYR0.015

Hibiscus Petroleum Berhad (KLSE:HIBISCS) has announced that it will pay a dividend of MYR0.015 per share on the 25th of October. The dividend yield is 3.7% based on this payment, which is a little bit low compared to the other companies in the industry.

Hibiscus Petroleum Berhad's Payment Could Potentially Have Solid Earnings Coverage

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. However, prior to this announcement, Hibiscus Petroleum Berhad's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 12.7% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 17% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Hibiscus Petroleum Berhad's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Even in its short history, we have seen the dividend cut. Since 2020, the annual payment back then was MYR0.025, compared to the most recent full-year payment of MYR0.075. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 32% over that duration. Dividends have grown rapidly over this time, but with cuts in the past we are not certain that this stock will be a reliable source of income in the future.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. We are encouraged to see that Hibiscus Petroleum Berhad has grown earnings per share at 10% per year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Hibiscus Petroleum Berhad's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

Hibiscus Petroleum Berhad Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Hibiscus Petroleum Berhad that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

