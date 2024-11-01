HF Sinclair Corp (DINO) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Navigating Challenges with Strategic ...

Net Loss: $76 million, or negative $0.40 per diluted share.

Adjusted Net Income: $97 million, or $0.51 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA: $316 million.

Refining Segment Adjusted EBITDA: $110 million.

Renewables Segment Adjusted EBITDA: $2 million.

Marketing Segment EBITDA: $22 million.

Lubricants and Specialties Segment EBITDA: $76 million.

Midstream Segment Adjusted EBITDA: $112 million.

Net Cash Provided by Operations: $708 million.

Capital Expenditures: $124 million.

Total Liquidity: Approximately $3.7 billion.

Debt Outstanding: $2.7 billion.

Dividend: $0.50 per share.

Store Count Increase: 22 net new branded sites in Q3; 46 net new branded sites year-to-date.

Release Date: October 31, 2024

Positive Points

HF Sinclair Corp (NYSE:DINO) returned $222 million in cash to shareholders and announced a $0.50 quarterly dividend, demonstrating a strong commitment to shareholder returns.

The company achieved a quarterly record for jet production and premium production at its Woods Cross refinery, highlighting operational efficiency.

HF Sinclair Corp (NYSE:DINO) reported strong performance in its Marketing, Midstream, and Lubricants and Specialties segments, showcasing the benefits of a diversified portfolio.

The company set a record for the highest quarterly sales volumes of renewable diesel and achieved the lowest operating expenses per gallon in its Renewables segment.

HF Sinclair Corp (NYSE:DINO) added 22 net new branded sites in the third quarter and has plans to convert 168 stores to branded wholesale, targeting 10% annual growth for branded sites.

Negative Points

HF Sinclair Corp (NYSE:DINO) reported a third-quarter net loss of $76 million, or negative $0.40 per diluted share, reflecting special items that decreased net income by $172 million.

The Refining segment's adjusted EBITDA dropped significantly to $110 million from $1 billion in the same quarter of 2023, primarily due to lower adjusted refinery gross margins.

The Renewables segment's adjusted EBITDA decreased to $2 million from $5 million in the third quarter of 2023, despite increased sales volumes.

The Lubricants and Specialties segment faced a $27 million FIFO charge due to high-priced feedstock inventory, impacting EBITDA.

HF Sinclair Corp (NYSE:DINO) faces challenges from weak RINs and LCFS credit prices, which continue to pressure the Renewables segment.

Q & A Highlights

Q: How does HF Sinclair plan to manage its balance sheet and shareholder returns if margins remain weak? A: Atanas Atanasov, CFO, stated that despite a weakened crack environment, HF Sinclair maintains a strong balance sheet with net leverage under one times. The company is committed to its dividend and buybacks, ensuring competitive cash returns to shareholders while maintaining an investment-grade rating.

