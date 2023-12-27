HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) investors are sitting on a loss of 59% if they invested five years ago

HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG) shareholders will doubtless be very grateful to see the share price up 35% in the last quarter. But don't envy holders -- looking back over 5 years the returns have been really bad. The share price has failed to impress anyone , down a sizable 59% during that time. So we're hesitant to put much weight behind the short term increase. We'd err towards caution given the long term under-performance.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

HF Foods Group isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Over five years, HF Foods Group grew its revenue at 31% per year. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. Unfortunately for shareholders the share price has dropped 10% per year - disappointing considering the growth. This could mean high expectations have been tempered, potentially because investors are looking to the bottom line. If you think the company can keep up its revenue growth, you'd have to consider the possibility that there's an opportunity here.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on HF Foods Group's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that HF Foods Group shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 42% over the last year. That certainly beats the loss of about 10% per year over the last half decade. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand HF Foods Group better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with HF Foods Group .

