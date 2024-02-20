Hextar Technologies Solutions Berhad (KLSE:HEXTECH) Will Be Hoping To Turn Its Returns On Capital Around

If you're looking at a mature business that's past the growth phase, what are some of the underlying trends that pop up? When we see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) in conjunction with a declining base of capital employed, that's often how a mature business shows signs of aging. Basically the company is earning less on its investments and it is also reducing its total assets. On that note, looking into Hextar Technologies Solutions Berhad (KLSE:HEXTECH), we weren't too upbeat about how things were going.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Hextar Technologies Solutions Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.016 = RM2.2m ÷ (RM158m - RM20m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, Hextar Technologies Solutions Berhad has an ROCE of 1.6%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Trade Distributors industry average of 6.9%.

roce

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating Hextar Technologies Solutions Berhad's past further, check out this free graph covering Hextar Technologies Solutions Berhad's past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Hextar Technologies Solutions Berhad Tell Us?

There is reason to be cautious about Hextar Technologies Solutions Berhad, given the returns are trending downwards. About five years ago, returns on capital were 11%, however they're now substantially lower than that as we saw above. And on the capital employed front, the business is utilizing roughly the same amount of capital as it was back then. This combination can be indicative of a mature business that still has areas to deploy capital, but the returns received aren't as high due potentially to new competition or smaller margins. So because these trends aren't typically conducive to creating a multi-bagger, we wouldn't hold our breath on Hextar Technologies Solutions Berhad becoming one if things continue as they have.

The Bottom Line

In the end, the trend of lower returns on the same amount of capital isn't typically an indication that we're looking at a growth stock. Yet despite these poor fundamentals, the stock has gained a huge 4,391% over the last five years, so investors appear very optimistic. In any case, the current underlying trends don't bode well for long term performance so unless they reverse, we'd start looking elsewhere.

