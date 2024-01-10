Hextar Technologies Solutions Berhad (KLSE:HEXTECH) insiders have significant skin in the game with 65% ownership

Key Insights

Significant insider control over Hextar Technologies Solutions Berhad implies vested interests in company growth

Chong-Yi Ong owns 59% of the company

Using data from company's past performance alongside ownership research, one can better assess the future performance of a company

A look at the shareholders of Hextar Technologies Solutions Berhad (KLSE:HEXTECH) can tell us which group is most powerful. We can see that individual insiders own the lion's share in the company with 65% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

So it follows, every decision made by insiders of Hextar Technologies Solutions Berhad regarding the company's future would be crucial to them.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Hextar Technologies Solutions Berhad.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Hextar Technologies Solutions Berhad?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Institutions have a very small stake in Hextar Technologies Solutions Berhad. That indicates that the company is on the radar of some funds, but it isn't particularly popular with professional investors at the moment. If the company is growing earnings, that may indicate that it is just beginning to catch the attention of these deep-pocketed investors. It is not uncommon to see a big share price rise if multiple institutional investors are trying to buy into a stock at the same time. So check out the historic earnings trajectory, below, but keep in mind it's the future that counts most.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Hextar Technologies Solutions Berhad. The company's largest shareholder is Chong-Yi Ong, with ownership of 59%. This implies that they have majority interest control of the future of the company. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 7.8% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 4.3% by the third-largest shareholder.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. As far as we can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Hextar Technologies Solutions Berhad

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our information suggests that insiders own more than half of Hextar Technologies Solutions Berhad. This gives them effective control of the company. That means they own RM1.9b worth of shares in the RM2.8b company. That's quite meaningful. It is good to see this level of investment. You can check here to see if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

With a 11% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Hextar Technologies Solutions Berhad. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 19%, of the company's shares. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

