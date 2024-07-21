Hexcel Corporation Just Beat Earnings Expectations: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

As you might know, Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) just kicked off its latest second-quarter results with some very strong numbers. The company beat expectations with revenues of US$500m arriving 3.0% ahead of forecasts. Statutory earnings per share (EPS) were US$0.60, 6.4% ahead of estimates. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year.

View our latest analysis for Hexcel

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Hexcel's 19 analysts is for revenues of US$1.94b in 2024. This reflects a reasonable 4.7% improvement in revenue compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to bounce 60% to US$2.10. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$1.96b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.25 in 2024. The analysts seem to have become a little more negative on the business after the latest results, given the minor downgrade to their earnings per share numbers for next year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The consensus price target held steady at US$73.35, with the analysts seemingly voting that their lower forecast earnings are not expected to lead to a lower stock price in the foreseeable future. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Hexcel at US$89.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$60.00. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Story continues

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that Hexcel is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to display 9.7% annualised growth until the end of 2024. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 5.7% annual decline over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the broader industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 2.6% annually. So it looks like Hexcel is expected to grow faster than its competitors, at least for a while.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for Hexcel. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$73.35, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Hexcel going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here..

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Hexcel has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com