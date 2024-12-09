Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Boosted by AI Capabilities, Price Target Raised

In This Article:
Advancements in AI have revolutionized many industries, from healthcare and education to finance and entertainment, offering unparalleled efficiency, precision, and the ability to handle complex tasks at a scale previously unimaginable.
On the positive side, AI can streamline operations, improve decision-making, and even solve pressing global issues like climate change by analyzing large datasets. However, these advancements also come with significant risks. The rapid growth of AI technology has raised concerns about privacy, job displacement, and the potential misuse of AI systems in surveillance and defense.
OpenAI's Push into Defense Raises Concerns Among Employees
OpenAI is teaming up with Anduril Industries to enhance anti-drone systems using its AI technology, as per Bloomberg. This partnership aims to improve the detection and response to unmanned aerial threats. OpenAI is also expanding its role in the defense sector, including collaborations with the U.S. Air Force and hiring former Pentagon officials. The deal reflects the growing U.S.-China competition in military AI development, with Anduril seeing it as vital for addressing global air defense gaps. The partnership also signals increasing AI involvement in defense, following similar moves by other tech companies.
However, OpenAI employees have raised concerns about the company’s partnership with Anduril Industries, seeking more transparency from leadership. Internal messages viewed by The Washington Post revealed worries that the AI technology could be used beyond defensive applications against drone attacks, potentially targeting human-piloted aircraft or being deployed for other military purposes. Some employees expressed discomfort with collaborating with a weapons manufacturer, fearing damage to OpenAI’s reputation. Others noted that even defensive uses of AI could contribute to its militarization, drawing parallels to the fictional Skynet system from The Terminator, which was originally designed for defense.
Apart from OpenAI, there are several other startups that are working in the military and defense sectors. One of them includes DEFCON AI, a company focused on next-generation modeling, simulation, and analysis (MS&A) for military logistics. The company focuses on creating efficient, reliable systems that help address disruptions in logistics and supply chains, ensuring timely delivery of personnel, equipment, and cargo during critical situations.
Its approach combines AI-driven intelligent agents and advanced modeling to help leaders test and prepare for contested logistics scenarios. In August, DEFCON raised $44 million in seed funding. The round was led by Bessemer Venture Partners, with participation from Fifth Growth Fund and Red Cell Partners. With its strong leadership team, including retired military officials, the company is set to address the growing need for intelligent military technology in the face of increasing global competition.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE)
Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 64
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) offers data-driven solutions globally across six segments, including HPC & AI. The company provides advanced AI infrastructure and workload-optimized servers, along with tools for AI integration and management.
On December 9, Loop Capital increased its price target for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) from $18 to $24 while maintaining a Hold rating, as per The Fly. The firm noted that HPE missed a re-rating from an 8x to 10x P/E multiple but highlighted that durable growth in its generative AI capabilities could mark the start of further stock gains. HPE’s expertise in design, tuning, and integration is essential for OEM customers due to the complexity of servers and clusters, according to the analyst.
Overall, HPE ranks 8th on our list of trending AI stocks on latest news and ratings. While we acknowledge the potential of HPE as an investment, our conviction lies in the belief that AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns and doing so within a shorter time frame. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than HPE but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.
