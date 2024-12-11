Is Hertz Global Holdings (HTZ) the Best NASDAQ Penny Stock to Buy Right Now?

In This Article:
We recently published a list of 11 Best NASDAQ Penny Stocks To Buy Right Now. In this article, we are going to look at where Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTZ) stands against other best NASDAQ penny stocks to buy right now.
The NASDAQ Stock Market is home to some of the world’s largest companies in the world and also hosts several hundred penny stocks. These companies must meet certain requirements to remain listed on the NASDAQ exchange, including the $1 per share minimum share price thresholds, revenue standards, and market capitalization thresholds. If a company fails to meet these requirements, it may receive noncompliance notifications and eventually be delisted. According to a report by Bloomberg, this year’s market rally has boosted many of the struggling stocks, helping some companies regain compliance with NASDAQ’s listing requirements.
Optimism in U.S. Markets
On December 3, Bloomberg reported that Fed Governor Christopher Waller, while addressing a conference in Washington, indicated that he is inclined to vote for a rate cut at the upcoming Federal Reserve meeting on December 17-18. However, Waller emphasized that his decision will depend on the economic data released before the meeting, particularly if it shows an unexpected uptick in inflation.
According to Bloomberg, New York Fed President John Williams in a speech in New York said that the economy is continuing to look strong and inflation is likely moving down toward the Fed’s target. However, he emphasized that the path for monetary policy will be contingent upon incoming economic data. He underscored the uncertainty of the economic outlook, noting, “If we’ve learned anything over the past five years, it’s that the outlook remains highly uncertain.”
In an interview with CNBC on November 15, Nicholas Colas, Co-founder of DataTrek Research, discussed his views on the US stocks and the potential of small caps. Colas recalled how U.S. stocks outperformed global markets during the first Trump administration. Colas acknowledged that current multiples are high, but he is optimistic and believes that multiples can hold or even rise, given the high level of confidence in the US market. Regarding small caps, Colas suggested that they are a great trade for the year-end. The Russell 2000, which tracks small-cap performance, has been flat and lagged significantly behind the S&P 500 over the past three years, and presents an amazing opportunity, given that it typically sees a 20% increase. This underperformance makes small caps reasonable holds for the longer term, as they are due for a rebound.
While the broader market is showing signs of overvaluation, small-cap, and penny stocks have lagged significantly behind over the past few years, creating a compelling opportunity for investors.
Our Methodology
To compile our list of the 11 best NASDAQ penny stocks to buy right now, we used Finviz and Yahoo stock screeners to find the 25 largest companies trading below the price of $5 as of December 4. We then used Insider Monkey’s Hedge Fund database to rank 11 stocks according to the largest number of hedge fund holders, as of Q3 2024. The list is sorted in ascending order of hedge fund sentiment.
Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTZ)
Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 30
Stock Price as of December 4: $4.51
Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTZ) is a well-established player in the car rental industry that offers a wide range of vehicles and services to customers worldwide. The company has built a reputation as one of the most recognized car rental brands globally. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HTZ) portfolio includes brands such as Hertz, Firefly, and Dollar. The company caters to both individual and corporate clients. The company’s services include daily rentals, long-term leases, and specialist programs like the Hertz Gold Plus rewards loyalty program.
Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTZ) is focusing on fleet optimization by reducing its average fleet age and increasing the number of electric vehicles (EVs) in its fleet. The company has a goal to offer a 100% electric fleet by 2027. This move is expected to not only reduce emissions but also attract environmentally conscious customers. According to a report by Global Market Insights, the global car rental market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% from 2024 to 2032, Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTZ) is well-positioned to benefit from this trend.
Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTZ) is also targeting the growing shared mobility market and has partnered with companies such as Uber and Lyft to offer car-sharing services. The company is also exploring opportunities in the electric vehicle subscription market by offering customers flexible, month-to-month rentals of EVs. Furthermore, Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTZ) is investing in digital transformation, enhancing its online booking platform and mobile app to improve the customer experience.
Disclosure: None.