Heritage Insurance Holdings (NYSE:HRTG) shareholders have earned a 25% CAGR over the last three years

By buying an index fund, you can roughly match the market return with ease. But many of us dare to dream of bigger returns, and build a portfolio ourselves. For example, Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) shareholders have seen the share price rise 88% over three years, well in excess of the market return (34%, not including dividends).

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 3 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Heritage Insurance Holdings became profitable within the last three years. So we would expect a higher share price over the period.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NYSE:HRTG Earnings Per Share Growth January 25th 2025

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money.

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We'd be remiss not to mention the difference between Heritage Insurance Holdings' total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price return. The TSR attempts to capture the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested) as well as any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings offered to shareholders. Heritage Insurance Holdings' TSR of 93% for the 3 years exceeded its share price return, because it has paid dividends.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Heritage Insurance Holdings shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 80% over the last year. That's better than the annualised return of 0.1% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - Heritage Insurance Holdings has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

