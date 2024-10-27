Heritage Financial Corp (HFWA) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Loan and Deposit Growth ...

Loan Growth: Increased by $147 million in Q3.

Loan Portfolio Yield: 5.60%, up 8 basis points from Q2.

Deposit Growth: Increased by $193 million, with $83 million in noninterest-bearing deposits.

Net Interest Income: Increased by $1.8 million, a 3.6% increase from the prior quarter.

Net Interest Margin: Increased to 3.33% from 3.29% in the prior quarter.

Provision for Credit Losses: $2.4 million, up from $1.3 million in the prior quarter.

Noninterest Expense: Decreased by $1.7 million compared to Q3 2023.

Tangible Common Equity (TCE) Ratio: 9.1%, up from 8.9% in the prior quarter.

Stock Repurchase: 347,000 shares repurchased at an average cost of $21.40 per share.

Total Charge-offs: $2.7 million, with net charge-offs of $2.5 million.

Nonaccrual Loans: $4.3 million, representing 0.09% of total loans.

Commercial Loan Production: $253 million in new loan commitments, up 16% from the previous quarter.

Average Interest Rate for New Commercial Loans: 6.53%, down 35 basis points from the previous quarter.

Release Date: October 24, 2024

Positive Points

Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) reported strong loan growth with loan balances increasing by $147 million in Q3 2024.

The company experienced significant deposit growth, with total deposits increasing by $193 million during the quarter.

Net interest income improved by $1.8 million, driven by increases in average earning assets and net interest margin.

The company successfully reduced borrowings by $118 million in Q3, enhancing its financial flexibility.

Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) maintained strong capital ratios, allowing for active stock repurchases and strategic balance sheet repositioning.

Negative Points

The company recognized a $6.9 million loss on the sale of $71 million in securities as part of a strategic repositioning.

Provision for credit losses increased to $2.4 million in Q3, up from $1.3 million in the previous quarter.

Total charge-offs amounted to $2.7 million, primarily due to one owner-occupied CRE loan.

Nonaccrual loans increased to $4.3 million, representing 0.09% of total loans, up from 0.08% in the previous quarter.

The cost of interest-bearing deposits remained high at 2.02% for Q3, with strong competition for deposit dollars expected to persist.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you explain the margin impact from the recent repositioning and how it might affect the fourth quarter? A: The repositioning took place in August and September, providing less than a half-quarter benefit. We expect the net interest margin (NIM) to remain steady in Q4, with potential expansion in 2025. Approximately 22% of our loans are floating, and we anticipate repricing down 50 basis points following the September rate cut. We are also working on lowering deposit rates, despite strong competition for deposits. Donald Hinson, CFO

