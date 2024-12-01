Here's Why We're Wary Of Buying Franco-Nevada's (TSE:FNV) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Franco-Nevada Corporation (TSE:FNV) is about to go ex-dividend in just three days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase Franco-Nevada's shares before the 5th of December to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 19th of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.36 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$1.44 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Franco-Nevada has a trailing yield of 1.2% on the current stock price of CA$171.44. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to investigate whether Franco-Nevada can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

View our latest analysis for Franco-Nevada

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Franco-Nevada reported a loss after tax last year, which means it's paying a dividend despite being unprofitable. While this might be a one-off event, this is unlikely to be sustainable in the long term. Given that the company reported a loss last year, we now need to see if it generated enough free cash flow to fund the dividend. If Franco-Nevada didn't generate enough cash to pay the dividend, then it must have either paid from cash in the bank or by borrowing money, neither of which is sustainable in the long term. Over the last year it paid out 61% of its free cash flow as dividends, within the usual range for most companies.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

TSX:FNV Historic Dividend December 1st 2024

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Franco-Nevada was unprofitable last year and, unfortunately, the general trend suggests its earnings have been in decline over the last five years, making us wonder if the dividend is sustainable at all.

Story Continues