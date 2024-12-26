Here's Why We're Wary Of Buying Kennedy-Wilson Holdings' (NYSE:KW) For Its Upcoming Dividend

In This Article:
It looks like Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. This means that investors who purchase Kennedy-Wilson Holdings' shares on or after the 31st of December will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 2nd of January.
The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.12 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.48 per share. Last year's total dividend payments show that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings has a trailing yield of 4.7% on the current share price of US$10.26. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.
Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings reported a loss last year, so it's not great to see that it has continued paying a dividend. With the recent loss, it's important to check if the business generated enough cash to pay its dividend. If cash earnings don't cover the dividend, the company would have to pay dividends out of cash in the bank, or by borrowing money, neither of which is long-term sustainable. It paid out an unsustainably high 210% of its free cash flow as dividends over the past 12 months, which is worrying. Our definition of free cash flow excludes cash generated from asset sales, so since Kennedy-Wilson Holdings is paying out such a high percentage of its cash flow, it might be worth seeing if it sold assets or had similar events that might have led to such a high dividend payment.
Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?
When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings reported a loss last year, and the general trend suggests its earnings have also been declining in recent years, making us wonder if the dividend is at risk.
The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, Kennedy-Wilson Holdings has lifted its dividend by approximately 2.9% a year on average.
To Sum It Up
Is Kennedy-Wilson Holdings an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? We're a bit uncomfortable with it paying a dividend while being loss-making, especially given that the dividend was not well covered by free cash flow. It's not the most attractive proposition from a dividend perspective, and we'd probably give this one a miss for now.
Although, if you're still interested in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings and want to know more, you'll find it very useful to know what risks this stock faces. We've identified 3 warning signs with Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (at least 2 which are potentially serious), and understanding them should be part of your investment process.
