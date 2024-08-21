Here's Why We're Not Too Worried About Neptune Digital Assets' (CVE:NDA) Cash Burn Situation

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. But the harsh reality is that very many loss making companies burn through all their cash and go bankrupt.

So should Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

How Long Is Neptune Digital Assets' Cash Runway?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. In May 2024, Neptune Digital Assets had CA$16m in cash, and was debt-free. Importantly, its cash burn was CA$3.4m over the trailing twelve months. That means it had a cash runway of about 4.8 years as of May 2024. There's no doubt that this is a reassuringly long runway. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Well Is Neptune Digital Assets Growing?

Neptune Digital Assets actually ramped up its cash burn by a whopping 87% in the last year, which shows it is boosting investment in the business. While that's concerning on it's own, the fact that operating revenue was actually down 25% over the same period makes us positively tremulous. Considering both these metrics, we're a little concerned about how the company is developing. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

Can Neptune Digital Assets Raise More Cash Easily?

Even though it seems like Neptune Digital Assets is developing its business nicely, we still like to consider how easily it could raise more money to accelerate growth. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Neptune Digital Assets' cash burn of CA$3.4m is about 10% of its CA$32m market capitalisation. As a result, we'd venture that the company could raise more cash for growth without much trouble, albeit at the cost of some dilution.

So, Should We Worry About Neptune Digital Assets' Cash Burn?

On this analysis of Neptune Digital Assets' cash burn, we think its cash runway was reassuring, while its increasing cash burn has us a bit worried. While we're the kind of investors who are always a bit concerned about the risks involved with cash burning companies, the metrics we have discussed in this article leave us relatively comfortable about Neptune Digital Assets' situation. Separately, we looked at different risks affecting the company and spotted 4 warning signs for Neptune Digital Assets (of which 1 is a bit unpleasant!) you should know about.

