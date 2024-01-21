Here's Why Turnstone Biologics (NASDAQ:TSBX) Must Use Its Cash Wisely

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. But the harsh reality is that very many loss making companies burn through all their cash and go bankrupt.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether Turnstone Biologics (NASDAQ:TSBX) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

Does Turnstone Biologics Have A Long Cash Runway?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. When Turnstone Biologics last reported its balance sheet in September 2023, it had zero debt and cash worth US$109m. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through US$72m. That means it had a cash runway of around 18 months as of September 2023. That's not too bad, but it's fair to say the end of the cash runway is in sight, unless cash burn reduces drastically. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Well Is Turnstone Biologics Growing?

At first glance it's a bit worrying to see that Turnstone Biologics actually boosted its cash burn by 3.1%, year on year. The fact that operating revenue was down 59% only gives us further disquiet. Taken together, we think these growth metrics are a little worrying. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Easily Can Turnstone Biologics Raise Cash?

Since Turnstone Biologics can't yet boast improving growth metrics, the market will likely be considering how it can raise more cash if need be. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Turnstone Biologics has a market capitalisation of US$44m and burnt through US$72m last year, which is 161% of the company's market value. That suggests the company may have some funding difficulties, and we'd be very wary of the stock.

So, Should We Worry About Turnstone Biologics' Cash Burn?

Even though its cash burn relative to its market cap makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought Turnstone Biologics' cash runway was relatively promising. After looking at that range of measures, we think shareholders should be extremely attentive to how the company is using its cash, as the cash burn makes us uncomfortable. Separately, we looked at different risks affecting the company and spotted 4 warning signs for Turnstone Biologics (of which 2 are a bit unpleasant!) you should know about.

