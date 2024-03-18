Here's Why We Think Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

Vertiv Holdings Co's Improving Profits

Investors and investment funds chase profits, and that means share prices tend rise with positive earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. Which is why EPS growth is looked upon so favourably. It is awe-striking that Vertiv Holdings Co's EPS went from US$0.20 to US$1.20 in just one year. While it's difficult to sustain growth at that level, it bodes well for the company's outlook for the future. Could this be a sign that the business has reached an inflection point?

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. The good news is that Vertiv Holdings Co is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 9.4 percentage points to 13%, over the last year. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Vertiv Holdings Co's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Vertiv Holdings Co Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Since Vertiv Holdings Co has a market capitalisation of US$28b, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a large percentage of shares. But thanks to their investment in the company, it's pleasing to see that there are still incentives to align their actions with the shareholders. We note that their impressive stake in the company is worth US$274m. This comes in at 1.0% of shares in the company, which is a fair amount of a business of this size. This should still be a great incentive for management to maximise shareholder value.

Should You Add Vertiv Holdings Co To Your Watchlist?

Vertiv Holdings Co's earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. This level of EPS growth does wonders for attracting investment, and the large insider investment in the company is just the cherry on top. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point, so there's a potential opportunity to be had here. So based on this quick analysis, we do think it's worth considering Vertiv Holdings Co for a spot on your watchlist. Before you take the next step you should know about the 2 warning signs for Vertiv Holdings Co that we have uncovered.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

