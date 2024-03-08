Here's Why We Think Tourism Holdings (NZSE:THL) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Tourism Holdings (NZSE:THL), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Fast Is Tourism Holdings Growing?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. Tourism Holdings' shareholders have have plenty to be happy about as their annual EPS growth for the last 3 years was 50%. That sort of growth rarely ever lasts long, but it is well worth paying attention to when it happens.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Tourism Holdings shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 8.9% to 14%, and revenue is growing. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

While we live in the present moment, there's little doubt that the future matters most in the investment decision process. So why not check this interactive chart depicting future EPS estimates, for Tourism Holdings?

Are Tourism Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's pleasing to see company leaders with putting their money on the line, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. Shareholders will be pleased by the fact that insiders own Tourism Holdings shares worth a considerable sum. Indeed, they hold NZ$33m worth of its stock. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. Even though that's only about 4.6% of the company, it's enough money to indicate alignment between the leaders of the business and ordinary shareholders.

Should You Add Tourism Holdings To Your Watchlist?

Tourism Holdings' earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. This level of EPS growth does wonders for attracting investment, and the large insider investment in the company is just the cherry on top. The hope is, of course, that the strong growth marks a fundamental improvement in the business economics. Based on the sum of its parts, we definitely think its worth watching Tourism Holdings very closely. Even so, be aware that Tourism Holdings is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 2 of those are a bit unpleasant...

While opting for stocks without growing earnings and absent insider buying can yield results, for investors valuing these key metrics, here is a carefully selected list of companies in NZ with promising growth potential and insider confidence.

