Here's Why We Think Thurgauer Kantonalbank (VTX:TKBP) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Thurgauer Kantonalbank (VTX:TKBP). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

View our latest analysis for Thurgauer Kantonalbank

How Quickly Is Thurgauer Kantonalbank Increasing Earnings Per Share?

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. Thurgauer Kantonalbank managed to grow EPS by 4.6% per year, over three years. While that sort of growth rate isn't anything to write home about, it does show the business is growing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Our analysis has highlighted that Thurgauer Kantonalbank's revenue from operations did not account for all of their revenue in the previous 12 months, so our analysis of its margins might not accurately reflect the underlying business. Thurgauer Kantonalbank maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 15% to CHF427m. That's progress.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Story continues

While it's always good to see growing profits, you should always remember that a weak balance sheet could come back to bite. So check Thurgauer Kantonalbank's balance sheet strength, before getting too excited.

Are Thurgauer Kantonalbank Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

As a general rule, it's worth considering how much the CEO is paid, since unreasonably high rates could be considered against the interests of shareholders. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to Thurgauer Kantonalbank, with market caps between CHF1.8b and CHF5.9b, is around CHF1.3m.

Thurgauer Kantonalbank's CEO took home a total compensation package worth CHF996k in the year leading up to December 2023. That is actually below the median for CEO's of similarly sized companies. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Is Thurgauer Kantonalbank Worth Keeping An Eye On?

One positive for Thurgauer Kantonalbank is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. On top of that, our faith in the board of directors is strengthened by the fact of the reasonable CEO pay. All things considered, Thurgauer Kantonalbank is definitely worth taking a deeper dive into. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Thurgauer Kantonalbank that you should be aware of.

There's always the possibility of doing well buying stocks that are not growing earnings and do not have insiders buying shares. But for those who consider these important metrics, we encourage you to check out companies that do have those features. You can access a tailored list of Swiss companies which have demonstrated growth backed by significant insider holdings.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.