Here's Why We Think Schwälbchen Molkerei Jakob Berz (FRA:SMB) Is Well Worth Watching

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Schwälbchen Molkerei Jakob Berz (FRA:SMB). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

Schwälbchen Molkerei Jakob Berz's Improving Profits

Even with very modest growth rates, a company will usually do well if it improves earnings per share (EPS) year after year. So EPS growth can certainly encourage an investor to take note of a stock. It's an outstanding feat for Schwälbchen Molkerei Jakob Berz to have grown EPS from €0.52 to €6.42 in just one year. While it's difficult to sustain growth at that level, it bodes well for the company's outlook for the future.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. Schwälbchen Molkerei Jakob Berz's EBIT margins have actually improved by 2.2 percentage points in the last year, to reach 4.0%, but, on the flip side, revenue was down 7.5%. While not disastrous, these figures could be better.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

DB:SMB Earnings and Revenue History January 5th 2025

Schwälbchen Molkerei Jakob Berz isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of €55m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Schwälbchen Molkerei Jakob Berz Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Theory would suggest that it's an encouraging sign to see high insider ownership of a company, since it ties company performance directly to the financial success of its management. So as you can imagine, the fact that Schwälbchen Molkerei Jakob Berz insiders own a significant number of shares certainly is appealing. Indeed, with a collective holding of 84%, company insiders are in control and have plenty of capital behind the venture. Intuition will tell you this is a good sign because it suggests they will be incentivised to build value for shareholders over the long term. In terms of absolute value, insiders have €46m invested in the business, at the current share price. That should be more than enough to keep them focussed on creating shareholder value!

