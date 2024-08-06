Here's Why We Think PWF Corporation Bhd (KLSE:PWF) Is Well Worth Watching

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like PWF Corporation Bhd (KLSE:PWF). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

PWF Corporation Bhd's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. PWF Corporation Bhd's shareholders have have plenty to be happy about as their annual EPS growth for the last 3 years was 56%. Growth that fast may well be fleeting, but it should be more than enough to pique the interest of the wary stock pickers.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. PWF Corporation Bhd shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from -3.4% to 3.0%, and revenue is growing. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time.

PWF Corporation Bhd isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of RM269m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are PWF Corporation Bhd Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Seeing insiders owning a large portion of the shares on issue is often a good sign. Their incentives will be aligned with the investors and there's less of a probability in a sudden sell-off that would impact the share price. So we're pleased to report that PWF Corporation Bhd insiders own a meaningful share of the business. Owning 47% of the company, insiders have plenty riding on the performance of the the share price. Those who are comforted by solid insider ownership like this should be happy, as it implies that those running the business are genuinely motivated to create shareholder value. To give you an idea, the value of insiders' holdings in the business are valued at RM127m at the current share price. So there's plenty there to keep them focused!

While it's always good to see some strong conviction in the company from insiders through heavy investment, it's also important for shareholders to ask if management compensation policies are reasonable. A brief analysis of the CEO compensation suggests they are. For companies with market capitalisations under RM885m, like PWF Corporation Bhd, the median CEO pay is around RM464k.

PWF Corporation Bhd's CEO only received compensation totalling RM59k in the year to December 2023. You could consider this pay as somewhat symbolic, which suggests the CEO does not need a lot of compensation to stay motivated. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Is PWF Corporation Bhd Worth Keeping An Eye On?

PWF Corporation Bhd's earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. An added bonus for those interested is that management hold a heap of stock and the CEO pay is quite reasonable, illustrating good cash management. The strong EPS improvement suggests the businesses is humming along. PWF Corporation Bhd is certainly doing some things right and is well worth investigating. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for PWF Corporation Bhd that you should be aware of.

