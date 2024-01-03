Here's Why We Think PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad (KLSE:PETDAG) Is Well Worth Watching

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad (KLSE:PETDAG). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Fast Is PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad Growing?

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Recognition must be given to the that PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad has grown EPS by 43% per year, over the last three years. Growth that fast may well be fleeting, but it should be more than enough to pique the interest of the wary stock pickers.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 7.6% to RM37b. That's progress.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

KLSE:PETDAG Earnings and Revenue History January 3rd 2024

Are PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Prior to investment, it's always a good idea to check that the management team is paid reasonably. Pay levels around or below the median, can be a sign that shareholder interests are well considered. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad with market caps between RM9.3b and RM30b is about RM4.7m.

The PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad CEO received total compensation of just RM1.9m in the year to December 2022. First impressions seem to indicate a compensation policy that is favourable to shareholders. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Is PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad Worth Keeping An Eye On?

PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad's earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. This appreciable increase in earnings could be a sign of an upward trajectory for the company. What's more, the fact that the CEO's compensation is quite reasonable is a sign that the company is conscious of excessive spending. It will definitely require further research to be sure, but it does seem that PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad has the hallmarks of a quality business; and that would make it well worth watching. Before you take the next step you should know about the 1 warning sign for PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad that we have uncovered.

