Here's Why We Think OpenSys (M) Berhad (KLSE:OPENSYS) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like OpenSys (M) Berhad (KLSE:OPENSYS). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Fast Is OpenSys (M) Berhad Growing?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. OpenSys (M) Berhad managed to grow EPS by 4.2% per year, over three years. That might not be particularly high growth, but it does show that per-share earnings are moving steadily in the right direction.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. OpenSys (M) Berhad maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 11% to RM92m. That's a real positive.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Since OpenSys (M) Berhad is no giant, with a market capitalisation of RM161m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are OpenSys (M) Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Seeing insiders owning a large portion of the shares on issue is often a good sign. Their incentives will be aligned with the investors and there's less of a probability in a sudden sell-off that would impact the share price. So those who are interested in OpenSys (M) Berhad will be delighted to know that insiders have shown their belief, holding a large proportion of the company's shares. Actually, with 42% of the company to their names, insiders are profoundly invested in the business. Those who are comforted by solid insider ownership like this should be happy, as it implies that those running the business are genuinely motivated to create shareholder value. In terms of absolute value, insiders have RM68m invested in the business, at the current share price. That should be more than enough to keep them focussed on creating shareholder value!

Is OpenSys (M) Berhad Worth Keeping An Eye On?

As previously touched on, OpenSys (M) Berhad is a growing business, which is encouraging. If that's not enough on its own, there is also the rather notable levels of insider ownership. The combination definitely favoured by investors so consider keeping the company on a watchlist. You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 3 warning signs for OpenSys (M) Berhad you should be aware of, and 1 of them shouldn't be ignored.

