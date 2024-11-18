Here's Why We Think Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Is Well Worth Watching

In This Article:
For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.
If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.
How Quickly Is Northwest Pipe Increasing Earnings Per Share?
If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. It certainly is nice to see that Northwest Pipe has managed to grow EPS by 27% per year over three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away satisfied.
Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Northwest Pipe maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 9.5% to US$483m. That's encouraging news for the company!
Are Northwest Pipe Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?
It should give investors a sense of security owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, creating a close alignment their interests. Shareholders will be pleased by the fact that insiders own Northwest Pipe shares worth a considerable sum. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at US$18m. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. Even though that's only about 3.4% of the company, it's enough money to indicate alignment between the leaders of the business and ordinary shareholders.
Is Northwest Pipe Worth Keeping An Eye On?
For growth investors, Northwest Pipe's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. With EPS growth rates like that, it's hardly surprising to see company higher-ups place confidence in the company through continuing to hold a significant investment. On the balance of its merits, solid EPS growth and company insiders who are aligned with the shareholders would indicate a business that is worthy of further research. While we've looked at the quality of the earnings, we haven't yet done any work to value the stock. So if you like to buy cheap, you may want to check if Northwest Pipe is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.
